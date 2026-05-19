Dongfeng’s Forthing Friday on its way to South Africa

Although a sub-brand in China, the Friday will most likely be marketed as the Dongfeng Forthing Friday instead of simply Forthing Friday.

Dongfeng South Africa has confirmed the arrival of its Forthing sub-brand with a compact crossover called the Friday.

Better late than never

Reportedly arriving soon, the Friday is in effect a reworked version of what is known as the Forthing T5 Evo that went on-sale in China six years ago.

Friday is offered with petrol, hybrid and electric powertrains. A range-extending electric option will also soon be introduced. Picture: Dongfeng Italy

The Friday itself then premiered at home in 2023 as an EV-only. However, conventional combustion engines and a self-charging hybrid are offered in other markets.

Dongfeng also confirmed that a range-extending electric powertrain will be available, but stopped short of providing any other details.

Dimensions

Dimensionally, the Friday is as follows:

Length : 4 600 mm;

: 4 600 mm; Wheelbase : 2 715 mm;

: 2 715 mm; Height ; 1 680 mm;

; 1 680 mm; Width: 1 860 mm

Power options

Combustion

On the power front, the European-spec combustion-engine Friday uses a development of the 1.5-litre 4A91 Mitsubishi engine that powers the Xpander and Outlander Sport on local soil.

Fitted with a turbocharger and renamed 4A95TD, the unit develops 130kW/285Nm and is mated to either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Hybrid

For the self-charging hybrid, the Friday uses a different 1.5-litre turbocharged engine reportedly leveraging off of Dongfeng’s long-standing partnership with Citroën.

As such, the HEV develops 125kW/280Nm on petrol power alone, with the 2.0-kWh battery pack and single electric motor outputting 55kW/300Nm. No combined outputs are known.

As with the combustion Friday, power goes to the front wheels, but this time through a Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT).

EV

On the EV side, a choice of two battery packs is offered: a 57.8-kWh and an 85.9-kWh, both powering a single electric motor on the front axle.

While both produce 150kW/340Nm, the former has a claimed range of 430 km on China’s CLTC cycle and the latter up to 630 km.

Supporting DC charging up to 80 kW in the flagship model will require a waiting time of 45 minutes from 30-80%. Using a household socket will take between eight and 12 hours from 0-100%.

Spec

In terms of specification, the Friday has the following as standard, depending on the market and trim level:

19-inch alloy wheels;

LED headlights;

folding electric mirrors;

electric tailgate;

imitation leather upholstery;

keyless entry;

push-button start;

climate control;

10.25-inch digital instrument cluster;

three USB ports;

six-speaker sound system;

10.25-inch infotainment display;

cooled glovebox;

electric, heated and cooled front seats;

wireless smartphone charging pad;

panoramic sunroof

Interior has a pair of periscope-style central air vents and dual 10.25-inch displays. Picture: Dongfeng Italy

The infotainment system, meanwhile, supports Apple CarPlay, but not Android Auto as this is augmented by the Carbit Link app.

Standard is a drive mode selector with three settings: Eco, Normal and Sport.

On the safety and driver assistance side, the Friday is furnished with the following:

eight airbags;

front and rear parking sensors;

540-degree camera system;

tyre pressure monitor;

auto lock/unlock doors;

Adaptive Cruise Control;

Forward Collision Warning;

Lane Keeping Assist;

Blind Spot Detection;

Lane Departure Warning;

Auto High Beam Assist;

Lane Centring;

Traffic Jam Assist

More soon

Likely to be called Dongfeng Forthing Friday and not simply Forthing Friday, an announcement regarding local spec and pricing is expected within the coming weeks.