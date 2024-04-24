Plugged-in Lamborghini Urus SE as most powerful ‘Rambo Lambo’

Urus becomes the Raging Bull's third plug-in hybrid after the Revuelto and previously, the limited edition Sián.

SE’s introduction has also come with a number of exterior changes. Image: Lamborghini

Set to celebrate its seventh year of production by the end of 2024, Lamborghini has introduced the updated Urus at the Auto China Expo in Beijing as a first time plug-in hybrid (PHEV), and third overall product behind the limited edition Sián and the new Revuelto.

Its original unveiling having been a first for the Raging Bull as it introduced turbocharging as opposed to a large displacement V12 utilised by its forebear, the LM002, the Urus SE also becomes the most powerful derivative ever made, an accolade held until now by the Urus S.

Not just a new face

Aesthetically, the Urus SE now resembles the Revuelto in that its receives a restyled, pointer nose, a new bonnet, redesigned Matrix LED headlights, and at the rear, a new spoiler and diffuser, as well as Y-shaped light clusters claimed to pay tribute to the Gallardo.

The mentioned diffuser, new air vents, nose and spoiler said to improve aerodynamics by 35% over the pre-facelift Urus, while bettering cooling by 30%, Lamborghini has also fiddled with the MLB Evo platform to accommodate the plug-in hybrid hardware.

This includes retuned air suspension, recalibrated power steering and anti-roll bars adjusted by a 48-volt mild-hybrid battery.

ALSO READ: Lamborghini fuels Urus with more rage by letting loose new Urus S

In addition to fitting the Urus SE with specialised Pirelli PZero tyres wrapped around 21-inch or 23-inch alloy wheels, Sant’Agata has introduced new torque vectoring system and electronic limited slip differential designed specifically for the PHEV layout.

Using an electro-hydraulic multi-plate clutch, the former provides an even spread of torque between the front and rear axles, while the latter, according to Lamborghini, elicits “on-demand” oversteer “to convey the feel of a purebred super sports car”.

Rear facia has also benefitted from a number of changes. Image: Lamborghini

As a means of further differentiating the Urus SE from its pre-facelift sibling, the Tamburo drive mode selector has been retuned to house three new settings in combination with the carryover Strada, Sport and Corsa, and the off-road earmarked Neve, Sabbia, and Terra.

Taking the total to nine, the self explanatory EV Drive makes sole use of the electric motor and battery pack, while Hybrid varies between it and the V8 combustion engine.

Finally, Recharge can be selected in Strada, Sport, Corsa and Neve modes only, and uses the engine to charge to the battery up to a claimed 80%.

Inside

Inside, the Urus SE’s interior has received a series of tweaks too in the fitting of not only upgraded materials, but also a pair of new displays for the infotainment system and digital instrument cluster, both measuring 12.3-inches.

Compared to its exterior, the Urus SE’ interior changes are more minor. Image: Lamborghini

Newly designed Y-shape air vents, new coverings on the seats, dashboard and doors and what Lamborghini calls more “tactile feeling” switchgear rounds the interior off.

Now, the focal point

Unsurprisingly, the plug-in hybrid system take prominence in that the 4.0-litre bi-turbo V8 engine now works in conjunction with a 25.9-kWh lithium-ion battery pack that powers a 141kW/483Nm electric motor on the rear axle.

Combined with the bent-eight’s 456kW/800Nm, the final output climbs to 588kW/950Nm, uptakes of 98kW/100Nm over the Urus S and the model that preceded it, the Performante.

Paired to an eight-speed automatic gearbox that provides the housing for the electric motor, the Urus SE has a claimed all-electric range of 60 km and will accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 3.4 seconds – a tenth faster than the S and Performante – and hit a top speed of 312 km/h, seven kilometres per hour faster than its siblings.

As before, drive is routed to all four wheels with the claimed all-electric top speed limited to 135 km/h. While omitting DC charging as a result of being a PHEV, no details regarding charge timing was revealed.

Prepare to wait

Potentially a powertrain preview of what to expect from the Huracan’s incoming replacement, pricing for Urus SE wasn’t disclosed, though sales have been forecasted to commence before year-end in Europe.

For the time being though, confirmation for South Africa remains unknown.

NOW READ: Lamborghini Urus Performante debuts as ultimate ‘Rambo Lambo’