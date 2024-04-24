Aston Martin realigns DBX with new interior and single model

Gaydon firm's first and so far only SUV has kept the same exterior, but now with a better appointed interior.

DBX 707 now the sole version available as the entry-level variant has been dropped. Image: Aston Martin

Bringing the interior of the DBX 707 up to the standards of the revised Vantage and DB12, Aston Martin has redesigned its SUV’s, with the most notable upgrade coming in the shape of the addition of the British luxury brand’s “next-generation” infotainment set-up.

The “state-of-the-art”, “entirely bespoke” infotainment system comprises an integrated 10.25-inch touch-enabled display, which incorporates Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and online connectivity, the latter of which is enabled via the Aston Martin customer app. Multiple USB-C ports are also present.

In addition, the DBX 707 has also gained a larger digital instrument cluster, which, at 12.3-inches, measures 1.5 inches more than the items found in the Vantage and DB12. A new steering wheel has also been added.

Majority of the changes have taken place inside. Image: Aston Martin

However, it’s not all screens; there are also an array of physical switchgear. Key mechanical functions – such as selecting the gears, drive modes and seat heating and ventilation – are operated via analogue controls.

There are also tactile controls for adjusting the suspension, Electronic Stability Programme, exhaust, Lane Keep Assist System and Park Distance Control.

As with the front, no changes have taken place at the rear. Image: Aston Martin

As a reminder, the DBX 707 is powered by a 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 engine, endowed with 520 kW and 900 Nm of torque, sent to all four corners via a nine-speed automatic transmission.

Aston Martin claims a 0-100 km/h sprint time of 3.3 seconds. The top speed is rated at 310 km/h.

