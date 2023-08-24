Suzuki Fronx set to further bolster high-flying carmaker’s stock

New crossover SUV hits the spot with appealing styling, loads of specification and trusty engine.

The Suzuki Fronx is a crossover SUV which shares a platform with the Baleno. Picture: Suzuki

In a move that’s set to consolidate Suzuki Auto South Africa’s position in the top three best-selling local manufacturers and possibly help it gain more ground on second-placed Volkswagen, the Japanese carmaker has rolled out yet another sure-fire winner.

Called the Fronx, it’s not your everyday kind of a car name. But that, as Suzuki explains, is exactly the point. The first part of the name refers to the “frontier” the carmaker is crossing by entering this particular segment. The “X” indicates it’s a crossover between a coupe and an SUV.

The Fronx is not a like-for-like replacement for the outgoing Vitara Brezza. But it does fill the price bracket under the new Grand Vitara vacated by the former.

The Suzuki Fronx shares signature design elements with the Baleno, which it shares the Heartec platform with, and the new Grand Vitara.

While the Vitara Brezza was styled like a traditional SUV, the Fronx looks sportier with coupe-like slanting rear roofline.

The Fronx is offered in two trim levels – the well-specced GL and the flagship GLX.

Suzuki Fronx gets familiar mill

The familiar KB15B 77kW/132Nm 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine is standard across the range. It is offered in a choice of five-speed manual and four-speed automatic gearbox.

Suzuki Fronx GL derivatives rides on black 16-inch alloy wheels. Picture: Suzuki

An immediate resemblance to its bigger SUV sibling is the front grille and dual-layer headlight design. Apart from the sloping roofline, highlights along the sides include prominent 3D contours and muscular wheel arches to complement the 16-inch alloy wheels. The alloys are black on GL models and polished silver on the GLX.

At the rear, striking LED taillights are connected by a strip that also doubles as an LED light on GLX models.

At 3 995 mm, the Suzuki Fronx is 5 mm longer than the Baleno with its ground clearance of 170 mm being 20 mm higher than its sibling.

Dual-tone colours

Making its exterior presence more appealing is the dual-tone paint option which pairs three colours – Splendid Silver, Lucent Orange and Opulent Red with a black roof. The dual-tone colours are offered in both trim levels.

Standard across the range are electric folding side mirrors, front and rear skid plates and automatic daytime running LED headlights.

While the layout of the cabin is very much in line with that of the Grand Vitara and Baleno, the Suzuki Fronx gets its own identity through dual-tone black and burgundy finishings.

The three-dimensional contoured seats feature an embossed and ribbed pattern, while the doors get fabric and synthetic inserts.

Specced to the brim

Standard items on the GL include a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity and reserve camera, a leather-covered steering wheel with audio controls, rear parking sensors, rear aircon vents and USB ports.

The Suzuki Fronx’s cabin is a combination of black and burgundy. Picture: Suzuki

Suzuki Fronx GLX models also get a wireless charger, 9-inch infotainment system, 4.2-inch colour information display, head-up display, 360-degree camera, telescopic adjustable steering wheel and ambient lightning.

Standard safety specs include hill-hold control, dual front airbags, ABS with BA and EBD, electronic stability control and Isofix child-seat anchorages with front, side and curtain airbags also included on the GLX.

Despite the sloping roof line, there is still decent head room for adults in the rear. Bootspace is 304 litres which goes up to 605 litres with the 60/40 split rear seat folding flat.

Suzuki Fronx on the road

The Citizen Motoring sampled the Fronx in the most diverse driving conditions at its launch in and around Cape Town. They ranged from soaking wet and slippery over the Bainskloof Pass to straight and dry open roads.

Having become very acquainted with this particular drivetrain over the years, the Suzuki Fronx handled itself with distinction. Manual transmission provides the chance to extract a sportier drive. While the smooth and relaxed nature of the auto box makes it perfect for daily city traffic.

Suzuki claims the manual will sip 5.5 L for every 100 km. The two-pedal version’s number goes up slightly to 5.7 L/100 km.

Conclusion

The Suzuki Fronx offers an enticing alternative to its main rivals – the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.

It offers attractive styling, a familiar and frugal engine and most importantly, it is serious value for money. The enticing Fronx should sell like hot cakes.