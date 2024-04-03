Wait finally over: Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor officially revealed

Twin of the Suzuki Fronx has long been rumoured for South Africa, though at present, it remains an unconfirmed entity.

Toyota has finally concluded almost two years of speculative reports by debuting the Urban Cruiser Taisor as its latest joint venture model with Suzuki’s Maruti division in India.

Toyota’s Fronx

First alluded to as a rumour in November 2022, the Urban Cruiser Taisor effectively becomes Toyota’s version of the Suzuki Fronx, which takes the partnership model count to eight after the Vitz (Celerio), Starlet (Baleno), Urban Cruiser (Grand Vitara), Rumion (Ertiga), Belta (Ciaz) and in Europe, the RAV4 and Corolla Touring Sports serving as bases for the Across and Swace.

Its name officially approved in September last year, the Urban Cruiser Taisor’s exterior difference from the Fronx and are, unsurprisingly, minor as apart from the Toyota badge replacing the Suzuki “S” logo, the grille itself has been restyled, the front bumper redesigned and the alloy wheels resplendent with a design unique not offered by Suzuki.

ALSO READ: Finally: Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor’s debut penned-in for 3 April

Besides the final tweak being a new front skidplate, the Urban Cruiser Taisor’s rear facia has been left largely unchanged from the Fronx, bar the Toyota badge and Urban Cruiser Taisor badges on the bootlid.

Dimensionally unchanged from the Fronx, and therefore still in accordance with the sub-four metre regulations in India as its overall length still stretches 3 995 mm, the Urban Cruiser Taisor, which had originally been expected to debut at the Delhi Auto Expo in February last year, differs even more discreetly from the Fronx inside.

Spec

Also tipped in the latter stages of last year for a possible final quarter reveal, which subsequently also failed to materialise, the Urban Cruiser Taisor’s cabin adjustments only involves the Toyota badge in place of the Suzuki logo on the steering wheel hub.

Interior has not seen any massive changes from that of the Fronx. Image: Toyota India

Depending on the trim level, which comprises five grades in India – E, S, S+, G and V – the Taisor’s specification sheet involves a wireless smartphone and rear air-conditioning vents, push-button start and keyless entry, folding electric mirrors, a 4.2-inch TFT instrument cluster display, electric windows and a reverse camera.

Besides the E which makes do with an LCD audio system, the S, S+ and G are fitted with the seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, while the V receives the bigger nine-inch display as well as cruise control, the 360-degree surround-view camera system, Head-Up Display and a Arkamys branded six-speaker sound system.

Power and colours

Up front, the Urban Cruiser Taisor’s powertrains are also carried over from the Fronx, which in India means a choice of two propulsion methods; the normally aspirated 1.2-litre DualJet petrol developing 67kW/113Nm and the three-cylinder 1.0-litre turbocharged Boosterjet rated at 74kW/148Nm.

Besides the Toyota insignia, the rear facia differs little otherwise from the Fronx. Image: Toyota India

Standard with both is a five-speed manual gearbox, with the former’s option being a five-speed automated manual (AMT) and the latter a torque converter six-speed automatic with paddle shifters.

On the colour front, five mono-tone hues have been selected; Café White, Enticing Silver, Gaming Grey, Sportin Red and Lucid Orange, with the V also having the option of a dual-tone scheme in which a black roof contrasts the silver, white and red body colours.

South Africa eagerly awaits

Priced from Rs 773 500 for the entry-level 1.2 E to Rs 1 303 500 for the 1.0 Boosterjet V automatic, the Urban Cruiser Taisor has long known to be under consideration for South Africa as the indirect replacement for the discontinued original Urban Cruiser spun-off of the Suzuki Vitara Brezza.

An announcement likely to be made within the coming months, expectations are Toyota will position the Taisor below the “full-size” Urban Cruiser, whose pricing kicks-off at R342 500 for the base Xs.

Based on the equivalent Fronx starting at R288 900 for the starting point GL, speculation points to the Taisor possibly being priced below R300 000 powered by the same 1.5-litre K15B engine mated to either a five-speed manual gearbox or four-speed automatic.

As it stands though, no official confirmation has been made by Toyota South Africa Motors and as such, are indicators are purely speculative until being stated otherwise.

Additional information from gaadiwaadi.com.

NOW READ: Longer wait indeed: Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor only due in 2024