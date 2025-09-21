Electric turbo makes Porsche 911 GTS more desirable than ever

Electrically assisted 3.6-litre flat six engine produces 389kW of power and 610Nm of torque.

Up until now, many agreed that the GT3 Touring strikes the perfect balance between comfort and performance in the Porsche 911 stable. But this notion is about to be challenged by the arrival of the new Carrera GTS.

Porsche this month officially unveiled the new electrically-assisted 911 GTS that is offered in a choice of Targa, Cabriolet and Coupe with the two latter body styles available in both all-wheel and rear-wheel drive.

The updated 992 generation GTS was a pioneer for Stuttgart’s halo car last year when it became the first production 911 to feature a hybrid system. The T-Hybrid system has since also made its way to the Turbo S which set to arrive locally in due course.

Electrical assistance

The 3.0-litre flat-six turbocharger petrol engine from the previous Carrera GTS has been replaced with a 3.6-litre flat-six blown mill featuring a 12-volt belt-starter generator and electric motor driven by a 1.9-kWh battery pack. It is hooked up to eight-speed dual-clutch transmission (PDK) and produces a system total of 398kW of power and 610Nm of torque. This is 45kW/40Nm more than its predecessor.

Porsche claims the new 911 GTS will sprint from 0 to 100km/h in 3.0 seconds on its way to a top speed of 312km/h. Its 50kg lighter predecessor’s sprint time was 3.2 seconds.

The car cannot run on electric power alone. The high-voltage 27kg battery is located in the front for optimal weight distribution, while the electric motor integrated into the PDK and also performs the role of starter and alternator.

Enter Porsche 911 GTS’ eTurbo

Where the previous GTS featured two turbochargers, the new powertrain uses a wastegate-free single electric exhaust gas turbocharger called eTurbo. It features an electric motor between the compressor and turbine which builds boost faster which leads to more responsiveness.

The Porsche 911 GTS rides on 21-inch alloy wheels at rear. Picture: Supplied

Further dynamic enhancements come in the form of variable dampers on the Porsche Actie Suspension Management system which drops the ride height by 10mm, 48-volt anti-roll stabilisation on the Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control system and rear axle steering.

Five vertical flaps on the front bumper flanks opens and closes automatically in response to power demand and it provides additional downforce in conjunction with the rear spoiler.

Serious rubberware

The Porsche 911 GTS features 21-inch alloy wheels with the familiar centrelock nuts at the rear and 20-inch rims in the front. Stopping power in the front comes in the form of six-piston brake calliper on 408mm discs and four-piston callipers on 380mm discs at the rear.

In terms of styling, the GTS features new headlights with standard Matrix LEDs. HD LEDs providing illumination of up to 600 metres is optional.

Inside, revised ergonomics sees the inclusion of a curved 12.6-inch fully digital instrument cluster alongside the 10.9-inch infotainment system. The display of the instrument cluster is customisable with the classic five-dial layout one of the interface options.

The Porsche 911 GTS only comes with PDK transmission. Picture: Supplied

Push-button start makes debut

More 911-firsts sees the addition of an air quality system and push-button start along with wireless phone charger. To be honest it was kind of weird to push a button instead of turning a key to start the Porsche 911 GTS, but at least the familiar drive mode selector dial is still present on the steering wheel.

Navigating the new 911 GTS during the launch drive on pristine roads through the Cape Winelands and mountain passes was one of The Citizen Motoring‘s highlights of the year so far. While the previous GTS was a great drive, the drivetrain improvements are massive. The responsiveness of the eTurbo is simply brilliant and the hybrid powertrain a treat. Not too mention the intoxicating exhaust notes.

We sampled both the all-wheel drive and rear-wheel Carrera Coupe derivatives and it’s not easy picking between the two. The all-wheel drive system along with the generous amount of rubber connecting the GTS to the road is just so confidence-inspiring when you tackle the twisties with ambition.

Porsche 911 GTS best of both worlds

In rear-wheel drive guise the GTS still feels rock solid and planted through the corner, with the steering being lighter and a bit more direct.

The engineers over in Stuttgart deserves credit for what they have done with the GTS. It is more dynamic than before while comfortable enough to go about your business on a daily basis.