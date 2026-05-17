Rapid Porsche 911 Carrera GTS shoots up the time sheets

Only four cars The Citizen Motoring has tested was faster from 0 to 100km/h.

It was hard to stem the flow of superlatives after driving the Porsche 911 Carrera GTS during its media launch around the Western Cape last year.

This 992.2 version of the Grand Turismo Sport in 2024 became the first production 911 to feature a hybrid system. The powertrain, complete with electric turbo, has genuinely transformed this car into something special.

The 3.0-litre flat-six turbo petrol engine from the previous Carrera GTS has been replaced with a 3.6-litre flat-six blown mill. The latter features a 12-volt belt-starter generator and electric motor driven by a 1.9-kWh battery pack. The battery alone weighs 27kg and is situated in the front for optimal weigh distribution.

eTurbo changes game

The two turbochargers from the 991.2 GTS have been replaced with a wastegate-free single electric exhaust gas turbocharger called eTurbo. This features an electric motor between the compressor and turbine which builds boost faster which leads to more responsiveness. Integrated into the eight-speed PDK dual-clutch transmission, the electric motor also performs the role of starter and alternator.

The hybrid set-up produces 398kW of power and 610Nm of torque, up 45kW/40Nm from its predecessor. In 992.2 guise, the GTS also comes with variable dampers on the Porsche Active Suspension Management system which drops the ride height by 10mm, 48-volt anti-roll stabilisation on the Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control system and rear axle steering.

Further dynamic enhancements include five vertical flaps on the front bumper flanks that opens and closes automatically in response to power demand. And it provides additional downforce in conjunction with the rear spoiler that activates at high enough speeds.

The Porsche 911 GTS rides on 21-inch alloys at the rear and 2o-inch wheels in the front. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

Trail by fire

We thoroughly enjoyed the rare privilege of piloting the 911 GTS through the Franschhoek Pass and on some scenic winding roads through the Winelands. But with without our Vbox and a controlled testing facility, we could not put Porsche’s excellent claimed 0 to 100km/h sprint time of 3.0 seconds to the test.

The day of reckoning finally arrived this month when the friendly people over at Porsche Centre Johannesburg afforded us a rear-wheel drive 911 Carrera GTS to sample. And run against the clock at Gerotek.

To put the sprint time claim of 3.0 seconds into perspective, only three cars Road Test Editor Mark Jones have tested have dipped under this time. The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance Coupe (2.76 seconds), the 991.2 Porsche 911 GT2 RS (2.85) and Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance 4-door Coupe (2.96). This impressive trio’s resume’s read 600kW/1 420Nm, 515kW/750Nm and 620Kw/1 470Nm.

Weighing in at 50kg lighter than the 992.2 GTS’ kerb weight of 1 595kg, the 991.2 331kW/550Nm Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Coupe recorded a sprint time of 3.62 seconds back in 2017.

Porsche 911 GTS dazzles on drag strip

To say the new 911 Carrera beat that time would be an understatement. The 992.2 destroyed its predecessor by more than half a second in a time of 3.07 seconds, making it the fourth fastest car on our time sheets. Not bad for a Porsche not even honing a pukka performance GT badge.

And the party didn’t stop there either. 200km/h came up in a blistering time of 10.36 seconds and the car was travelling at 251km/h after a mere 800 metres of drag strip.

To show just how far Stuttgart’s clever engineers have come, this GTS is faster than the 412kW/700Nm 991.2 Porsche Turbo S which clocked a sprint time of 3.21 a dozen years ago. A time that stood for many years at the top of our leaderboard. We never got to test the 992.1 Turbo S, which Porsche claimed could sprint from 0 to 100km/h in 2.7 seconds.

Supreme handling

But the saying goes that straights are for fast cars and corners are for fast drivers. And like it aces the former, the 911 Carrera GTS is even more impressive through the twisties. The responsiveness from the eTurbo along with the car’s its outstanding weight distribution makes it a thrilling rive through any corner.

The circular drive mode selector is still on the steering wheel. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

The steering feels lighter and more direct than the 4 GTS Coupe, while the feedback from the road makes sure that the driver stays immersed into this impressive machine.

Even the braking is an immersive experience, with progressive input required one of the most purist aspects of the drive. Once you master the braking input, it is unreal how much faith the six-piston brake callipers on 408mm discs in front and four-piston callipers on 380mm discs at the rear can absorb.

A car for the purists

The whole experience is further complemented by the sports exhaust system’s addictive soundtrack.

Inside, revised ergonomics features a curved 12.6-inch fully digital instrument cluster customisable with the classic 911 five-dial layout alongside a 10.9-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

An optional extra fitted to our test car we really enjoyed was the front axle lifter, which electronically raises the front to negotiate steep speedbumps and driveways. Once you activate it, the system can even store the location so that the front raises automatically every time you drive there.

As our time spent in the Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Coupe increased, so did the superlatives. But this stunning car is much more than its very impressive numbers. It is a proper sportscar that embraces modern technology for purists to savour and enjoy.

Porsche 911 GTS test data