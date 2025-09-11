New Porsche 911 Turbo S sprints from 0-200km/h in 8.4 seconds

With 523kW of power 800Nm of torque on tap, its the most powerful production 911 yet.

Offering blistering fast performance and long-distance comfort that no other manufacturer can match, there is absolutely no question that the Porsche 911 Turbo S is the benchmark for an everyday sports car.

With big shoes to fill, Porsche has just unveiled their new twin-turbo 911 Turbo S with T-Hybrid technology.

“The 911 Turbo S is the most complete and versatile way to drive a Porsche 911. Whether in daily use, on long motorway drives or on the racetrack – we have been able to make the new 911 Turbo S even more comfortable, more individual and significantly faster than its predecessor,” said Frank Moser, vice-president of the 911 and 718 model lines.

More power than ever

The newly-developed, high-performance powertrain produces a system output of 523kW of power and 800Nm of torque, making the new Porsche 911 Turbo S the most powerful production 911 to date. The T-Hybrid powertrain first debuted in 2024 in the 911 Carrera GTS. The technology has been significantly further developed for use in the new 911 Turbo S.

To put these output numbers into perspective, Porsche’s brutally fast 911 GTR RS produces 515kW/750Nm. It was a car that sat at the top of The Citizen Motoring’s road test chart for many years. And was the first car we ever tested that broke into the holy grail of going under three seconds to 100 km/h with a time of 2.85 seconds.

This 911 Turbo S is a car that will take Porsche back to the top and it comes with all round luxury and 4-seats.

While a single electric exhaust gas turbocharger (eTurbo) is integrated into the T-Hybrid system in the GTS, two eTurbos are used in the new 911 Turbo S. The turbine and compressor were specifically designed to meet the requirements of the top-of-the-range model. The two eTurbos contribute not only to the considerable increase in performance, but they also improve the responsiveness of the powertrain.

The particularly compact lightweight 1.9kWh high-voltage battery is the same as the one used in the 911 Carrera GTS. An eight-speed PDK with an integrated electric motor transmits the power to the Porsche Traction Management (PTM) all-wheel drive system.

Marked improvement

The Turbo S Coupe’s 0-100km/h sprint time is reduced by 0.2 seconds to 2.5 seconds compared to its predecessor. The car takes 8.4 seconds to reach 200km/h, which represents an improvement of half a second. The top speed of the new 911 Turbo S is 322km/h.

Not only is the new Porsche 911 Turbo S fast in a straight line. It also lapped the Nürburgring Nordschleife in 7:03.92 minutes, which is 14 seconds faster than its predecessor. This was achieved despite the additional components of the performance hybrid system that added 85kg of weight to the car. The increase in weight was more than compensated for in all areas relevant to driving dynamics.

The Porsche 911 Turbo S is available as a Coupe and Cabriolet. They debut with significantly increased performance, a more muscular design, more intelligent aerodynamics, an optimised chassis and even more exclusive equipment.

The order books at Porsche South Africa will open soon.

Porsche 911 Turbo S pricing