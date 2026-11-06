S3 and T5 possibly outed as next Arcfox models for South Africa

At present, the upmarket new energy vehicle division of BAIC hasn't formally approved the pair for South Africa.

Arcfox seemingly revealed the next phase of its newly launched product plans for South Africa ahead of parent company BAIC’s Africa Partners Conference in Nelson Mandela Bay last week.

One becomes three?

Noticed during a tour of the marque’s factory in the Coega Industrial Development Zone (IDZ) were a series of banners detailing its plans and achievements since 2018, including a list of current products under the BAIC and Foton brands.

While not officially approved, the products listed under Arcfox were depictions of the newly launched T1 hatch, the S3 sedan and T5 SUV.

Banner at Arcfox parent company BAIC’s Eastern Cape factory seemingly confirming the S3 and T5 as the marque’s next models for South Africa. Picture: Charl Bosch

At the launch of the T1 last month, the brand confirmed that it will launch 20 products in South Africa over an unspecified timeframe.

Part of the brand’s expansion from its current global line-up of nine models, one of the new additions will be a bakkie, of which no details are known yet.

Again, while to reference to the S3 and T5 were made, the respective depictions suggest the pair will join the T1 at some stage.

S3

Part of the so-called Beta family, which includes the T1, known as the Beta T1 in China, the S3 or Beta S3 debuted at the Beijing Motor Show in April as one of the newest Arcfox models.

S3 is one of Arcfox’s latest model having debuted in China in April this year. Picture: Arcfox China

Based on a variation of the same platform as the T1, the S3 has the following dimensions:

Length : 4 916mm;

: 4 916mm; Wheelbase : 2 876mm;

: 2 876mm; Height : 1 480mm;

: 1 480mm; Width: 1 900mm.

Claimed boot space across all models is 578-litres or 1 746-litres with the rear seats folded down.

A likely but indirect rival for the BYD Seal and Dongfeng 007, the S3 makes exclusive use of battery propulsion, with three options available.

Coupe rear-end has visual similarities to the Hyundai Ioniq 6 and Elantra, BYD Seal and even the second generation Opel Insignia. Picture: Arcfox China

In its base “charged” form, the S3 has a claimed range of 460km based on China’s CLTC cycle, which will require a waiting time of 21 minutes from 30-80% using a DC charger.

Next is the so-called battery swapping model with a range of 535km and the second “charged” or complete model offering a single-charge distance of 560km.

The flagship model, meanwhile, will do a claimed 660km and require the same 21-minute wait, while the battery-swapping S3 will need 28 minutes.

Interior is dominated by a floating centre console and a 15.6-inch infotainment display. Picture: Arcfox China

Strangely, Arcfox’s website doesn’t mention any battery pack sizes. However, all S3’s have a single electric motor mounted on the front axles, producing 159kW/250Nm.

Prices range from 64 800 to 162 800 yuan, which equates to between R159 500 and R400 730 when directly converted and without taxes included.

T5

A winner of numerous industry and design awards in China, the T5 forms part of the Alpha range of models currently consisting of five separate derivatives.

Revealed in 2024, but updated after less than 12 months in 2025, the T5 comes in both electric and range-extending electric (REEV) powertrains, the former offering two battery options.

T5 offers both electric and range-extending electric powertrains in China. Picture: Arcfox China

Dimensionally, the T5 has the following measurements:

Length : 4 760mm;

: 4 760mm; Wheelbase : 2 845mm;

: 2 845mm; Height : 1 650mm;

: 1 650mm; Width: 1 936mm.

Claimed boot space, no matter the propulsion method, varies from 400-litres to 1 546-litres with the rear seats folded flat.

On the EV side, the range starts off with the distance denoting 560km, which has a 64.8-kWh battery powering a single rear-axle mounted 185kW/320Nm electric motor.

Stepping up to the 660 brings a larger 74.4-kWh battery outputting 200kW/360Nm, while the flagship 705 has the same outputs, but with a 79.2-kWh battery.

Standard is a 15.6-inch infotainment display and a Head-Up Display projected onto the windscreen that serves as the instrument cluster. Picture: Arcfox China

On the range-extending front, principal motivation comes from a 27.4kWh battery powering a single 200kW/365Nm electric motor.

Used solely as a generator is a 77kW/132Nm normally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol engine which, when used in combination with the electrical system, results in a claimed CLTC range of 1 215km. The EV-only distance is 215km.

In China, pricing for the T5 ranges from 123 800 to 158 800 yuan (R304 336 to R390 376) for the EV models, and from 113 800 to 131 800 yuan (R279 753 to R324 002) for the REEV variants.

More later

As mentioned, Arcfox South Africa has not yet officially approved sales for the S3 and T5. However, expect more details in the new year.