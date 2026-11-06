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Nick Hatton: Libbok signing huge for the Sharks

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By Nicholas Zaal

Sports Journalist

4 minute read

6 November 2026

10:08 am

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When asked why so many Springboks were returning to South Africa currently, Hatton drew attention to the fierce competition in the URC.

Manie Libbok is the latest Springbok to return from a lucrative stint in Japan

Manie Libbok is the latest Springbok set to return from a lucrative stint in Japan. Picture: Chris Ricco/Gallo Images

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Co-captain Nick Hatton believes the Sharks will benefit immensely from the signing of world-class flyhalf Manie Libbok.

The Durban union announced the acquisition on Thursday morning, with JP Pietersen describing Libbok as a game-changer.

“That’s exactly the kind of player we want driving our game,” the head coach said.

It was a mere hour before the Bulls revealed they had finalised the deal for another Springbok, Malcolm Marx, though that had been in the pipeline for a while. Last week, the Bulls also announced Bok loose forward Kwagga Smith was joining their ranks.

All three are returning from stints in Japan amid an apparent wave of Springboks and other top South African players returning home after lucrative spells abroad.

Springboks Cheslin Kolbe, Thomas du Toit, Boan Venter, Curwin Bosch and Faf de Klerk returned at the start of this season or late last season, while the likes of Siya Kolisi, Handré Pollard, Eben Etzebeth, Wilco Louw, Deon Fourie, and others rejoined SA teams in recent years.

The trend goes back to the likes of Morné Steyn and Ruan Pienaar, and even some Springboks before them.

Some have said they did so to improve their chances of national selection.

Sharks excited for ‘awesome’ Manie Libbok

While Hatton said each player probably had their own reason for returning, the United Rugby Championship and EPCR’s Champions and Challenge Cups, that South African teams compete in, demand the best from any player and squad.

“It’s super exciting news for the club, getting someone like Manie,” said Hatton, who captained the Sharks for just about their whole history-making tour of Europe recently, after André Esterhuizen (who also spent time in England) was injured in the first minute against Lyon.

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“His record speaks for itself. Rugby World Cup winner [in 2023] and the two Rugby Championships he’s won. He’s… achieved the pinnacle of the game.

“And [he’s] still in the Bok squad and representing really well. He’s an awesome player and awesome to watch. We are super excited to have him join us next season.”

The union already has Springbok flyhalves Vusi Moyo and Jordan Hendrikse in their ranks, along with Siya Masuku and Gianni Lombard.

Sharks take momentum into Stormers derby

Hatton also spoke of the Sharks needing to carry momentum from their away wins against Lyon, Cardiff and Munster (the latter a first-ever for the Sharks).

Especially as they will return from the November international break to face the Stormers, who are the only side to beat them so far in the season.

“The way the squad is, we have a lot to get better on. It’s always better to learn while winning.

“But we will definitely use this month to nail some things we want to get better at and hopefully take that confidence into December.”

Read more on these topics

Immanuel (Manie) Libbok Sharks rugby team Springboks (Bokke/Boks) United Rugby Championship
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