Save big on a new BAIC B40 Plus Honor Edition

BAIC is offering a R40 000 Deal Assist offer, while stocks last, on its B40 Plus Honor Edition that retails for R699 500.

BAIC says that the traditional 9-to-5 grind is evolving and with it, the way South Africans unwind.

Quick weekend escapes from busy urban hubs to the mountains and coastlines beyond the city are becoming increasingly popular among those seeking balance, freedom and flexibility.

And in a market increasingly filled with urban crossovers that are seen to prioritise styling over substance, the BAIC B40 Plus Honor Edition can be considered more of a genuine off-roader with an off-road heritage that stretches back more than 60 years.

The original BJ212

Long before retro-styled adventure SUVs became a global trend, BAIC was already building purpose-designed off-road vehicles engineered for durability, utility and demanding terrain.

The company’s first rugged off-road vehicle, the legendary BJ212, officially entered production in China in 1965 and went on to become one of the country’s most recognisable utility 4x4s.

The modern B40 continues that lineage, combining classic off-road proportions and authentic 4WD engineering with modern technology, refinement and comfort.

The company’s first off-road vehicle, the legendary BJ212, officially entered production in China in 1965. Picture: Supplied

Engineered for anything

Under the bonnet of the BAIC B40 Plus Honor Edition sits a powerful 2.0 litre turbo petrol engine producing 165kW and 380Nm.

This is paired with a refined ZF-derived eight-speed automatic transmission and advanced full 4WD system.

Its robust chassis architecture, double wishbone front suspension and five-link rear suspension provide the strength and articulation expected from a serious off-road vehicle.

Capability highlights include:

210mm ground clearance;

37 degree approach angle;

31 degree departure angle;

60% maximum climbing ability;

Electronic rear differential lock;

Electronic 4WD transfer case; and

265/65 R17 all-terrain tyres.

Open air design

One of the BAIC B40 Plus Honor Edition’s standout lifestyle features is its modular design. The reinforced roll cage and removable hard-top roof panels allow you to transform the vehicle into an immersive open-air adventure machine.

Its bold upright grille, exposed rear spare wheel, LED lighting signature and muscular wheel arches give the B40 Plus an unmistakable road presence both in the city and far beyond it.

Additional design highlights include:

LED headlamps and daytime running lights;

Red tow hooks;

Dual-tone 17-inch alloy wheels;

Stainless steel exterior trim detailing;

Heated exterior mirrors; and

Optional side steps.

The B40’s interior combines rugged durability with practical comfort. Picture: Supplied

Rugged and modern on the inside

Climbing inside the BAIC B40 Plus Honor Edition you will find an interior that offers rugged capability balanced with modern comfort and technology.

The cabin features:

12.3-inch LCD digital instrument cluster;

10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system;

EasyConnection smartphone integration;

Dual-zone automatic climate control;

Electric leather front seats;

60:40 split-fold reclining rear seats;

CN95-grade cabin air filtration system; and

Bluetooth audio and smartphone connectivity.

Safety systems

The BAIC B40 Plus Honor Edition also delivers a comprehensive suite of safety and driver assistance technologies designed to inspire confidence on every journey.

Safety features include:

ABS with EBD and EBA;

Electronic Stability Programme (ESP);

Traction Control System (TCS);

Hill Descent Control (HDC);

Hill Start Assist (HAC);

Roll Mitigation System (RMI);

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS);

Reverse camera and rear parking sensors;

ISOFIX child seat anchors; and

Front airbags

Pricing and warranty

B40 Plus Honor Edition – From R699 500

Current offer – R40 000 Deal Assist while stocks last

Every BAIC B40 Plus Honor Edition is backed by a five-year / 120 000km warranty and optional service plan options.