BAIC makes public Arcfox T1’s South Africa launch date

All-electric hatch promises a range of 310 km and two confirmed trim levels.

Its public debut having taken place at the Kyalami Festival of Motoring in August, BAIC has officially announced the launch date of its new energy Arcfox brand in South Africa.

Debuting a single model, the T1 that went on-sale in China last year, the newcomer employs a fully electric powertrain and, despite its hatchback bodystyle, has been classified as a compact SUV.

EV hardware

Updated in its home market in June, which saw its moniker change to Beta T1, the T1 will have a choice of two trim levels in South Africa, Pro and Pro Max, and derive motivation from a 42.3-kWh battery pack that powers a single electric motor developing 70kW/176Nm.

Despite its five-door hatch appearance, the T1 has been classified as a compact SUV. Picture: Arcfox New Zealand

Seemingly the same setup as in New Zealand, the South African-market T1 has a range of 310 km and supports DC charging up to 80 kW, which will require a waiting time of 25 minutes from 30-80%.

Dimensions

Based on a dedicated electric vehicle platform, the T1’s dimensions are as follows:

Length : 4 337mm;

: 4 337mm; Wheelbase : 2 770 mm;

: 2 770 mm; Width : 1 860 mm;

: 1 860 mm; Height: 1 572 mm

Claimed boot space, according to Arcfox New Zealand, ranges from 459-litres to 1 352-litres with the rear seat folded flat, exactly the same as in People’s Republic.

Spec sheet

Set to be detailed at the launch, standard specification is expected to include:

17 or 18-inch alloy wheels;

auto on/off LED headlights:

rain sense wipers;

imitation leather upholstery;

keyless entry;

push-button start;

electric, heated and ventilated front seats;

automatic air-conditioning;

8.8-inch digital instrument cluster;

four or six-speaker sound system;

panoramic sunroof;

15.6-inch infotainment display;

voice assistant;

embedded satellite navigation;

dual wireless smartphone charging pads;

electric tailgate

Interior comes standard with dual wireless smartphone charging pads and a 15.6-inch infotainment display. Picture: Arcfox New Zealand

Taking care of safety and driver assistance are:

six airbags;

tyre pressure monitor;

front and rear parking sensors;

540-degree camera system;

Adaptive Cruise Control;

Lane Keep Assist;

Traffic Sign Recognition;

Lane Keep Assist;

Automatic Emergency Braking;

Hill Start Assist;

Lane Departure Warning;

Driver Attention Alert;

Lane Change Assist

Colours

Fitted with three driving modes, Eco, Comfort and Sport, the New Zealand-spec T1 has a choice of white or grey interior colours, and five exterior hues:

Dawn White;

Midnight Grey;

Flowing Silver;

Vana Blue;

Twilight Purple

Almost here

Officially premiering on 21 October, BAIC South Africa is only expected to reveal exact specifications and pricing for the Arcfox T1 then.