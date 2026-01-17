Another R1-million Volkswagen Citi Golf breaks the internet

Very rare 1.8i R-Line model was registered in 2010 and has only 55km on the clock.

Last year a Volkswagen Citi Golf Mk 1 LTD made waves when a reported R550 000 bid was rejected at an auction with the owner said to be holding out for a R1-million offer.

With only 29km on the clock, this Citi Golf was number three of the last 1 000 to roll off the assembly line at the VW plant in Kariega. Cars No 001 and 002 reside in the VW Museum in Wolfsburg and the Autopavilion in Uitenhage respectively, leaving this one as the only privately available example from the trio.

Enter Citi Golf 1.8i R-Line

This month, another VW Citi Golf has been causing quite a stir on social media. It might not wear a special badge, yet the Mk. 1 1.8i R-Line is as rare as they come.

A red 2010 Citi Golf 1.8 R-line model with a mere 55km on the clock at a VW dealership has been advertised for R999 900. The seller’s comments are: “original Golf 1 R-Line; vehicle is brand new; original mileage and vehicle has never been used”.

This particular model was an attempt by Volkswagen South Africa to reincarnate the spirit of the original Mk1 GTI. Less than 400 of them were made between 2006 and 2008. It’s naturally aspirated 1.8-litre petrol engine pumps out 90kW of power, 10kW more than the Mk 1 GTI, and 162 Nm of torque.

Bespoke styling

It sends the twist to the front wheels via five-speed manual gearbox and has a top speed of 190km/h. It was claimed that the 900kg hatch could reach 100km/h from a standstill in 8.5 seconds.

The Citi Golf 1,8i R-Line features a body kit that includes front and rear bumpers, wheel-arch extensions and side skirts. It also has a rear spoiler and 15-inch Velociti alloy wheels. The inside was lifted straight from a Mk1 Skoda Fabia. It boasts brushed aluminium trim on the dashboard, aluminium pedals and also red detailing on the seats and carpeting.

The Citi Golf 1.8i R-Line was introduced at R115 920.