London architectural hub inspires new ‘special’ Range Rover Velar

Similar to the Velar Hoxton Edition, the Velar Belgravia takes its name from an area of London known for its architecture and luxury.

Marking its ninth year of production, JLR has followed the example of the Range Rover Evoque by introducing a special edition of the Velar that pays homage to so-called “coveted” areas of the Britain’s’ capital, London.

Georgian inspired

Modelled on the facelift Velar introduced six years ago – which then received further upgrades in 2023 – the Velar Belgravia Edition takes its name from the area known for its Georgian architecture, luxury living spaces and upmarket shopping areas.

ALSO READ: Latest family-face-wearing Range Rover Velar pricing uncovered

Mechanically unchanged from the standard Velar, the Belgravia’s unique exterior additions comprise dark agate 20-inch diamond turned alloy wheels with a satin tinted black lacquer finish, Belgravia Edition badges and Graphite Atlas trim.

Unique additions inside include brushed black aluminium inlays, illuminated Belgravia Edition branded treadplates, a Belgravia Edition script on the centre console and Ebony or Cloud grained Windsor leather with contrasting stitch work.

Belgravia area of London is known for its luxury and Georgian architecture. Image: JLR South Africa

A further option, of which only 400 units will be made globally, is the Belgravia Edition Satin, which receives 22-inch dark agate diamond turned alloy wheels with a satin black finish, the black styling package and a 1 of 400 number’s plaque inside.

Diesel or hybrid power

Up front, the Velar Belgravia Edition offers a choice of two Ingenium turbodiesel engines or a plug-in hybrid with no conventional petrol option available.

Powering the base model, the 2.0-litre oil-burner in the D200 outputs 147kW/430Nm, and the 3.0-litre straight-six in the D300 outputs 221kW/650Nm.

Depicted model is one of the 400 satin editions that will be made globally. Image: JLR South Africa

Connected to both is the ZF-sourced eight-speed automatic gearbox, with drive going to all four wheels.

On the plug-in hybrid side, the P400e combines JLR’s 2.0-litre turbo-petrol with a 19.2-kWh battery pack powering a single 105 kW electric motor.

One of the 400 satin editions that will be made globally. Image: JLR South Africa

In total, the system develops 297kW/640Nm, which results in a top speed of 209 km/h and 0-100 km/h in 5.4 seconds. The claimed all-electric range is 64 km.

As with the rest of the Velar range, power is directed to all four wheels through the mentioned eight-speed ‘box.

Price

Now available, the Velar Belgravia Edition, as with the rest of the range, is covered by a five-year/100 000 km maintenance plan, plus an eight-year/100 000 km battery warranty in the case of the P400e

Velar D200 S – R1 459 200

Velar D200 Belgravia Edition – R1 597 200

Velar D300 Belgravia Edition – R1 799 000

Velar D300 Autobiography – R1 999 300

Velar P400e S – R2 071 300

Velar P400e Belgravia Edition – R2 098 300

Velar P400e Autobiography – R2 267 900

NOW READ: Updated Range Rover Velar emerges from under the wraps