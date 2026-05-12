VIDEO: VW Golf GTI Mk 8.5 at 200 km/h

Everybody goes on about the 0-100km/h time, but what about going double that speed? This is how quick the VW Golf GTI Mk 8.5 is to 200km/h.

The VW Golf GTI Mk 8.5 makes 15kW more power than the Mk8 GTI up from 180kW to 190kW. But this does not automatically mean it is quicker that the Mk8 GTI.

Our road test archive shows as indicated in the stat block attached some generations have been faster than others despite bumps in power.

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Takes forever to get to 200km/h

The VW Golf GTI Mk5 with its 147kW could only hit 100km/h in 7.34 seconds. And it took forever to get to 200km/h in 44.65 seconds. The VW Golf GTI Mk6 saw the power climb to 155kW.

With it the 0-100 km/h time tumbles down to 6.32 seconds. And the 0-200km/h came to under 30 seconds at 29.53 seconds but then things took a dip for the worse.

The VW Golf GTI Mk7, despite making 162kW could now only get to 100km/h in 6.36 seconds. If you thought that was an anomaly, you would be wrong. The VW Golf GTI Mk 7.5 with 169kW went even slower at 6.58 seconds.

Wheelspin killed the times

You would think that this would be the same for the longer 0-200km/h run times. But it wasn’t. The cars were wheelspinning and struggling to get the power down on the road even when using launch control.

The 0-200km/h times dropped down again, to 24.68 seconds and 23.75 seconds respectively. This made it clear to see that once on the go, the VW Golf GTI Mk7 and Mk7.5 GTI, are faster than the old Mk6 GTI.

It was only with the unveiling of the 180kW VW Golf GTI 8.5 that the 0-100km/h times improved and a sub 6 second run was achieved for the first time with a 5.88 second time. The 0-200km/h dropped once more to 21.35 seconds.

Results were as expected

Much was expected of the 195kW VW Golf GTI Mk8.5. But it would have to go quicker than the claimed 5.9 seconds for it to outrun the previous generation Mk8 GTI. Both generations still run the IHI IS20 turbocharger but on the Mk8 GTI some extra boost has been added to the mix.

The car felt nippy when we drove it on the street. With launch control duly activated at Gerotek the new VW Golf GTI Mk8.5 did what we expected. A time of 5.81 seconds was recorded for the 0-100km/h and 20.93 seconds for the 0-200km/h.

Bottom line. The new VW Golf GTI Mk8.5 is faster than the old Mk8 GTI and all the generations of standard GTI that came before this. It remains the undisputed King of Hot Hatches