Envious SA? Ram’s starts teasing new Hilux rival called Rampage

By Charl Bosch

With the wraps soon to come off sister Stellantis brand Fiat’s new Titano, Ram has officially ended rumours and speculations of its new “small” bakkie by revealing not only first images, but also the moniker the newcomer will go underneath.

Ready to cause havoc

The clearest images so far having emerged in March this year in the form of spy images, Stellantis Brazil revealed overnight that the newcomer won’t be called Ram 1200 or Ram Dakota, but rather Ram Rampage when it goes on sale in South America this year.

Reviving a name last used between 1982 and 1984 on a unibody car-based bakkie similar in execution to the original Volkswagen Caddy, and for a concept shown at the 2006 Chicago Auto Show, the Rampage will be different to the Titano though as, like its namesake, it too will ride on a unibody frame, in this case, the Small Wide 4×4 architecture shared with the model that will sit below the Titano, the Fiat Toro.

Aimed at the Volkswagen Caddy, the original Rampage lasted from 1982 to 1984 based on Dodge Aries small car of the time. Image: favcars.com

A frame also used by the Fiat 500X, Jeep Renegade, Jeep Commander and most recently, the Alfa Romeo Tonale and its Dodge Hornet sibling, the architecture will reportedly result in the Rampage being offered from the onset with four-wheel-drive as standard.

A ‘proper’ Ram

The first of the confirmed two bakkies Ram is working on, the depictions show the Rampage as being almost identical in look and design to the senior Ram 1500, with the same applying to the design of the taillights and tailgate the Titano will also utilise.

From the C-pillar back, the Rampage resembles the Hyundai Santa Cruz. Image: Stellantis Brazil

Just visible though, the key difference emerges in the design of the C-pillar that is thicker than on the Ram 1500, and with a passing resemblance to that of the Hyundai Santa Cruz.

Tailgate appears similar to that of the incoming Fiat Titano. Picture: Stellantis Brazil

Inside, Ram only provided snapshot of interior, confirming a digital instrument cluster derived from the Ram 1500, a portrait-style infotainment system and the corporate Ram steering wheel.

Motivation

Up front, long standing reports allege three engines will be offered; the 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol from the Hurricane rather than the Tigershark family that produces 200kW/400Nm in the US-market Jeep Wrangler, and a Fiat-made 2.0-litre Multijet turbodiesel that makes 125kW/380Nm in the Toro and the Jeep Commander.

Teaser of the interior confirms a digital instrument cluster and portrait-style infotainment system. Image: Stellantis Brazil

The third option, which will reportedly feature underneath the bonnet of the Titano and not the Peugeot Landtrek that provides the foundation, is the 2.2-litre Multijet oil-burner that produced 147kW/440Nm in European-trim for now the discontinued Jeep Cherokee.

So far, only one transmission has been rubberstamped; a nine-speed automatic that incidentally prevails as the sole option for the oil-burning Toro.

What about us?

Due to be revealed in full before the end of this year, the Rampage will be marketed solely in South America and produced at the Goiana Plant located some 2 000 km from the Brazilian capital, Brasilia.

As previously reported though, a more traditional ladder-frame or body-on-frame based bakkie, rumoured to be called Dakota, is known to be looked into despite Ram boss Mike Koval hinting it won’t debut anytime soon.

Sketch of the Rampage concept shown in Chicago in 2006. Image: Dodge

“I’m not going to say ‘yes’ because it is not at this point in time, because it’s just in concept phase,” the executive told Australia’s drive.com.au at the New York International Auto Show two months ago.

Tipped as a potential world model though after Koval expressed interest in making the Dakota available with right-hand-drive, the newcomer will serve as the real direct rival for the Toyota Hilux, Ford Ranger, Isuzu D-Max, Volkswagen Amarok, Nissan Navara, Mitsubishi Triton and Mazda BT-50 when it eventually goes on sale.

In South America, the Rampage will take centre stage as Stellantis’ Hilux and Ranger rival in spite of its unibody construction.

Body-on-frame right-hand-drive?

“[Right-hand-drive] would always be the idea… [but it is still] too early to tell. [But] if you were in my shoes and I think about… growing the brand globally… I want to be able to sell everywhere,” Koval said when asked about the possibility of a right-hand-drive Dakota.

Down Under, where the 1500 is converted into right-hand-drive with full Stellantis backing by long-time former Holden tuner, Walkinshaw Automotive, sales have continued to exceed expectations as in May, 766 examples were sold, an uptake of over 50% over the same time last year.

Despite the Rampage being resoundingly ruled-out, the 1500 remains a candidate for local production following Stellantis South Africa’s surprise announcement in March that it is looking into producing a vehicle on local soil from 2025.

As is stands though, nothing else is known, but expect more details, and of the Rampage, to emerge over the coming months.

Additional information from drive.com.au.

