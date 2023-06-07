Bolt-on kit the Viagra putting lead into Ford Ranger’s pencil

Compiled by Mark Jones

The ever popular five-cylinder, 3.2-litre Ford Ranger has never been short on power. Until now that is.

This turbodiesel mill that featured on the previous Ford Ranger produces 147 kW of power and 470 Nm of torque. But it had to take a back seat to the the new 3.0-litre V6 Ranger that produces 184 kW of power and also 600 Nm of torque.

But turbocharger specialists Turbo Direct SA came up with a silution. A new bolt-on kit developed, designed and manufactured by Turbo Direct SA offers 3.2-litre Ford Ranger owners a full house 250 kW of power and 750 Nm of torque.

Watch how they do the upgrade

“We have spent many man hours on this new upgrade from the design, manufacturing and extended testing,” says Chris Kambouris Founder and CEO of Turbo Direct SA.

“We now have the most exciting upgrade for the 3.2-litre Ford Ranger. It is more powerful and advanced than any turbo that we have ever produced at a very competitive price.”

ALSO READ: New Ford Ranger Raptor murders VW Amarok and Hilux GR-Sport

The bolt-on intercooler for the 3.2-litre Ranger supports power applications up to 450 kW. It bolts directly into the stock OEM intercooler location without any modifications necessary. Throttle response improves immediately. There is also significantly more power throughout the rev range in hotter or during heavy towing driving conditions.

Ford Ranger upgrade ‘a must’

“Together with the hybrid upgraded turbocharger, this cooler is a must. It is the lightest and most efficient bolt-on intercooler upgrade for the Ford Ranger on the market. It yields the best bang for your buck hands down.

“Dyno proven side by side next to an OE brand, this new cooler outperforms and out spools the competition.,” claims Kambouris.

The 3.2-litre Ford Ranger upgrade kit is fitted in a day to two by installers under the TRO (Turbo Reman Organisation) umbrella. They are trained, credited and experienced in turbocharger specific removals, handling and re-installation.

Turbo Direct SA has a reputation and proven track record in the industry. They have the edge in new development, designing, and manufacturing.

ALSO READ: WATCH: New Ford Ranger single turbo punches above its weight

For more information call 011 392 5195 or e-mail them on info@turbodirect.co.za.