Unique to South Africa, Platinum touched Range Rover priced

Platinum Edition officially becomes the most expensive Range Rover ever offered in South Africa.
JLR South Africa has introduced yet another special edition Range Rover as the line-up’s new flagship.
Replacing the Polar Night edition that debuted last year, Platinum Edition is, again, a cosmetically tweaked version of the standard wheelbase SV.
Only for us
The work of JLR’s SV Bespoke division, the Platinum’s unique exterior additions include diamond-turned 23-inch satin gold faced alloy wheels, a gold roof, satin chrome and Graphite Atlas detailing, and gold badges.
A bespoke colour called Platinum Satin rounds the exterior off.
Inside
Inside, the Platinum receives Caraway and Perlino leather upholstery, Noble Chrome accents, a cream Ash Burr wood veneer and embroidered rear seat scatter cushions said to be inspired by printing techniques of the Limpopo province.
Carried over from the standard SV is the ClearSight rear-view mirror, soft-touch closing doors, quad-zone climate control, the auto folding bootlid cover and the 13.3-inch Pivi Pro infotainment system.
Also standard is the adaptive air suspension, Electronic Active Differential, Terrain Response 2 system and off-road cruise control.
Same BMW V8
As with the Polar Night and Black, the Platinum retains the BMW-sourced 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 as its only engine option.
Outputting 452kW/750Nm, the Platinum will get from 0-100 km/h in 4.4 seconds, and reach a top speed of 261 km/h.
Drive is routed to all four wheels through the ZF-sourced eight-speed automatic gearbox.
Price
Now available as a South African-market exclusive, the SV Platinum Edition carries a price tag of R6 223 000 – R953 800 more than the comparative Black Edition.
