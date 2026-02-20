Audi RS goes first-time plug-in hybrid with all-new RS5

RS5 retains the previous V6 engine, now combined with an electric motor and battery pack.

Its reveal mooted since the arrival of the new A5 nearly two years ago, Audi has officially removed the wraps from the all-new RS5.

First-time

Debuting as a sedan and Avant station wagon – both firsts for the RS5 moniker – the newcomer also becomes the first ever Audi RS to have a plug-in hybrid powertrain.

>Replacing not only the previous RS5, but also the RS4 Avant then based on the A4, the newcomer maintains a six-cylinder setup versus the outgoing four-cylinder of the Mercedes-AMG C63.

Electrified six

Up front, the RS5 retains the 2.9 TFSI V6 engine, but with a number of revisions to now produce more than before.

These amount to a new turbocharger, air intake system, water-to-air intercooler and intake valves.

The result is 375 kW instead of 331 kW, and an unchanged 600 Nm of torque.

For the first time, the RS5 is available as a sedan. Picture: Audi

On the electric front, the new 25.5-kWh battery pack powers a single electric motor on the rear axle delivering 130kW/470Nm.

A combination first mentioned in 2019 for the then next generation RS4, the setup produces a combined 470kW/825Nm.

Accordingly, the RS5 will get from 0-100 km/h in 3.6 seconds and hit a top speed of 250 km/h or 285 km/h with the optional RS Driver’s Package fitted. The claimed all-electric range is 87 km.

Power split

As before, the quattro all-wheel drive system has been paired with a limited slip differential and a new torque vectoring system.

As per Audi, the latter pair means a split in power and torque between the axles either 70%/30% or 15%/85%.

Also retained, but revised, is the eight-speed Tiptronic gearbox.

Dynamic changes

Underneath, the RS5 rides on the same Premium Platform Combustion (PPC) architecture as the A5, but with a series of dynamic alterations made.

Due to the plug-in hybrid hardware, which sees the RS5 tick the scales at 2 355 kg for the sedan and at 2 370 kg for the Avant, the chassis is 10% stiffer and the RS sport twin-valve adaptive suspension retuned.

Revised are the front and rear axles, the RS steering system, the rubber suspension bushings and the shock absorbers.

Not stopping there, Audi has also fitted new brakes; the standard with 420 mm at the front and 400 mm at the rear sized discs.

Optional are the carbon ceramic stoppers comprising 440 mm at the front and 410 mm at the rear discs.

Power boost

As part of the Audi Drive Select system, the RS5 gains two new drive modes; Hybrid, which becomes the default setting, and the all-electric EV.

A further new addition is a boost mode activated by the RS button on the steering wheel.

Similar to that of BMW, this results in the full 470kW/825Nm being available for 10 seconds for what Audi bills as “perfect for quick overtakes”.

Brake regeneration, which can charge the battery by 80% on the move, is yet another first for the moniker.

Muscled-up looks

Mounted on 20-inch or optional 21-inch RS Sport wheels, the RS5’s aesthetic changes over the A5 consists of darker LED light clusters and black Four Rings logos.

RS5 Avant replaces the previous RS4 Avant based on the A4. Picture: Audi

Along with wider front and rear tracks, the RS5 gets a darkened Singleframe grille, wider air intakes on the flanks of the new front bumper, wider, vented wheel arches, and a new rear bumper plus diffuser.

A new oval-tipped exhaust pipe system, OLED rear lights and a black or carbon appearance package round the exterior off.

Inside

Inside, the changes are subtler, and see the retention of the 11.9-inch digital instrument cluster and the 14.5-inch MMI infotainment system.

Interior changes are smaller than those of the exterior. Picture: Audi

The optional 10.9-inch display on the passenger’s side also continues. However, all three receive RS specific graphics and readouts, inclusive of the workings of the plug-in hybrid system.

Elsewhere, the sport seats boast a quilted honeycomb pattern. Materials options range from leather-free to the Dinamica micro-fibres/suede and Alcantara leather.

Standard sport seats feature an illuminated RS logo underneath the headrests. Picture: Audi

Unique other fittings include the RS steering wheel trimmed in Nappa leather, a black rooliner, three decorative inlay options and Dinamica trim on the dashboard, doors and armrests.

An illuminated RS badge underneath the front seat headrests, an optional RS Head-Up Display and alloy paddle shifters complete the interior.

Not yet for us

Soon to go on-sale priced from €106 200 (R2 017 922) in Germany for the sedan and from €107 850 (R2 049 274) for the Avant, the RS5 is, for the moment, unconfirmed for South Africa.

