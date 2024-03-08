Red Bull boss’ inappropriate behaviour accuser suspended

Saga surrounding the reigning champions has escalated dramatically over the last few weeks.

Red Bull boss Christian Horner answers questions from the media ahead of this weekend’s second Formula 1 Grand Prix in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia – Photo Frédéric Le Floc’h / DPPI (Photo by FREDERIC LE FLOC H / Frédéric Le Floc’h / DPPI via AFP)

Red Bull have suspended the female employee who accused team boss Christian Horner of inappropriate behaviour, a source close to the investigation into the matter confirmed to AFP on Thursday.

Matter dragging on

The allegations sparked an internal inquiry which last week cleared Horner of any wrongdoing.

The woman’s complaint plunged Horner future as head of one of the most successful teams in Formula One history into serious doubt.

His position came under renewed scrutiny when the day after the verdict an anonymous email containing private messages allegedly between Horner and the female staff member were leaked to F1 officials and journalists.

The off-track drama at Sakhir did nothing to alter the focus on the Bahrain circuit where three-time world champion Max Verstappen coasted home from Sergio Perez for a Red Bull 1-2.

ALSO READ: Case closed: Red Bull clears charges against Christian Horner

The woman’s suspension was directly related to the investigation, which is now closed.

It came despite last week’s verdict from the team’s parent company Red Bull GmbH stating: “The complainant has a right of appeal.”

On Thursday, after her suspension, Red Bull refused to discuss the latest twist in the saga.

“Red Bull cannot make any comment about the individual situation of an employee of the company,” the team spokesperson told AFP.

Horner also refused to elaborate when quizzed about the employee’s suspension during opening practice at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah.

“I’m afraid that I can’t comment on anything that’s confidential between an employee and the company,” said the man who has led the team to seven drivers’ titles and six constructors’ championships since joining the team when it entered F1 in 2005.

Verstappen Snr drama

The saga dominated the build-up to last week’s season-opener in Bahrain, and continues to make waves.

First Verstappen’s father, Jos, claimed that the Red Bull team would “explode” if Horner remained in his job.

“There is tension here while he (Horner) remains in position,” the former Dutch Formula One driver told British newspaper Daily Mail a few hours after his son’s triumph in Bahrain.

Then Verstappen himself entered the fray on Wednesday in Jeddah, defending his father’s integrity saying “he is not a liar”.

Speaking to reporters ahead of Saturday’s Grand Prix Verstappen was asked if his father had regrets about his comments.

“I have not asked him that, but my dad, from how I know him in go-karting, is very outspoken and he is not a liar. That’s for sure,” said Verstappen.

“My dad and I are very close. We call every day.”

NOW READ: Red Bull F1 boss being investigated over ‘inappropriate behaviour’