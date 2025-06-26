Regional Extreme Festival preparing to bring the heat to Red Star

Compact Red Star layout will be challenge for the six classes taking part.

Bob Neil (Delmon Mining Turbo) should be a podium challenger in Saturday’s BMW /// M Performance Parts races. Photograph: Dave Ledbitter.

The Red Star Raceway near Delmas will host round five of this year’s Regional Extreme Festival Presented by Coca-Cola this Saturday, with six four-wheeler categories in action.

BMW M Performance

Heading up proceedings will be four races for the BMW ///M Performance Parts discipline, with 54 entries meaning the field will have to be split into two categories.

Top contenders in the races for Classes A, B and C should include Bob Neil (Delmon Mining M3), Leon Loubser (Monaco Motors 335i), Fabio Fedetto (M4), Nek Makris (335i), Renier Smith (Fast Development M3 Turbo) and Andreas Meier (#CEC 318i STC).

Dawie Olivier (International Race Supplies 325i), Bernard de Gouveia (De Gouveia Accountants M3), Eugene Gouws (Master Mowers M3), Craig Herbst (The Blue Store 335i), Neil Reynolds (Grobler Motorsport 330i), Andre’ van Vuuren (Curvent 325i Turbo) and Cameron Christian (Palace and Paint M4) could all fight for top honours in the races for cars in Classes D, E and F.

111 GT Sports and Saloon

Pre-event favourites in the Ferro Energia 111 GT Sport and Saloon Car races should include Wouter Roos (Origen Oil Volkswagen Golf GTI), Wayne Lebotschy (Shield Volkswagen Golf) and Piet Potgieter (Nathan’s Motorsport Volkswagen Golf).

A top contender in the Ferro Energia 111 Sport and Saloon car races should be Jonathan Visser (Auto Express Service Volkswagen Golf GTI). Photograph: Dave Ledbitter.

Providing the sternest of challenges though will be the likes of Jonathan Visser (Auto Express Service Golf GTI), Wayne Robb (Ford Focus ST), Sebastian Bouilliart (Applied Heat Volkswagen Polo), Craig Priestley (Tactical Fluid Volkswagen Polo), Anthony Bouilliart (Applied Heat Volkswagen Polo) and Christopher Tait (Sportex Volkswagen Polo), Charl Weyers (Opel Corsa) and Lindsay Clur (Nathan’s Motorsport Volkswagen Golf).

SuperHatch

Racing with them will be the Superhatch category, with front runners probably Tyron Pillay (TPAS Volkswagen Golf), Melanie Spurr (Origen Oil Volkswagen Polo), Hendrik Venter (Opel Corsa) and the Truck Repair Centre Renault Sanderos of Keithin Meintjies and Desmond Bloem.

Volkswagen Challenge

Wayne Masters (Performance Masters) should be the man to beat in the mostly Polo campaigned Ate Volkswagen Challenge.

Ian Walker (Mellow Velo Volkswagen Polo) could spray champagne after the Ate VW Challenge. Photograph: Dave Ledbitter.

Chasing him down though will be the like of Stuart Mack (AutoZone), Dean Ross (Norbrake), Ian Walker (Mellow Velo), Francis Aldrich (VaporWorx), Adriaan de Beer (Ukwasi Engineering), Bryce Pillay (Metalico Autobody) and Dimitri Zapheriou (Insurisk).

V8 Supercars

Warren Lombard (Pepboys Automotive Ford Mustang will lead the Dunlop V8 Supercar championship going to Red Star.

Thomas Reib (Café 9 Automotive Chevrolet Lumina) could mount the podium after the Dunlop V8 Supercar races. Phtograph: Dave Ledbitter.

His closest challengers should include Thomas Reib (Café 9 Automotive Chevrolet Lumina), Auke Compaan (Hurricane Automotive Ford Mustang), Wayne Spicer (Wellness Group Jaguar XK8), Alan Ryan (Wellness Group Chevrolet Corvette) and Steve Herbst (Prei Instrumentation Chevrolet Corvette).

Single-seaters

Gert van den Berg (DOE Quality Parts Rhema) and veteran Peter Hills (MXTwo Mangaza Rhema) are likely to be top contenders on the slip-streaming CIM Lubricants Formula Vee battles.

Peter Hills (MXTwo Mangaza Rhema) should be in the thick of the CIM Lubricants Formula Vee battle. Photograph: Dave Ledbitter.

Expected to provide the biggest opposition will be Shaun van der Linde (Truck City Boksburg Rhema), Brandon Hills (MXTwo Mangaza Rhema), Kyle Watt (MXTwo Mangaza Rhema), Helder Gouveia (Hidro Clean Maxima) and Marcel Blignaut (CIM Lubricants Rhema).

When and how much?

The Red Star gates will be open from 07h00, with racing to commence at 09h55.

Food and drink will be on sale or you may take your own, and everybody may visit the pits on foot throughout the day.

Admission will cost R120 per adult, with children under the age of 12 going in for free.

