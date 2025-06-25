Cargo hauling, diesel-powered Foton View C2 panel van priced

View joins the electric eView, the 16-seat Asambe taxi and the 15-seat View CS2 in completing Foton's range of vans and minibusses.

View panel van bears more than a passing resemblance to the Toyota HiAce. Images: Charl Bosch

Foton officially expanded its van and minibus range with the introduction of the combustion engine View C2 panel van at its inaugural “Made for Business” event at Emperors’ Place on the outskirts of Boksburg on Wednesday (25 June).

Fundamentals

Joining the 16-seat Asambe taxi, the 15-seat View CS2 and the all-electric eView, the View C2 largely resembles the latter, but with the obvious omittance of the blue accents, colour-coded bumpers and the sealed grille.

Continuing to also appear almost identical to the Toyota HiAce, the View C2 only comes in long wheelbase bodystyle, which translates to a loading area of 2 820 mm in overall length, a claimed loading capacity of 1 200 kg and cubic capacity of 5.66 metres.

Manually sliding dual side doors are standard on the View.

Similar to the HiAce, the View C2 sports a flip-up opening rear door rather than a split barn door-style arrangement, along with a pair of manually sliding side doors.

Diesel replaces electric

Up front, the electric hardware of the eView, also displayed at the event, has been replaced by the same turbodiesel engine and automatic gearbox combination as the View CS2.

Rear has elements from both the HiAce and Nissan NV350 about it.

Again displacing 2.0-litres, the oil-burner develops 101kW/330Nm, which is sent to the rear wheels via a six-speed automatic gearbox.

Spec

Interior differs slightly from the HiAce, and comes standard with an infotainment display.

In terms of standard specification, the View C2 boasts 15-inch steel wheels with plastic covers, electric windows, air-conditioning, an infotainment system with Bluetooth and USB, LED daytime running lights, ABS and EBD, a driver’s airbag, rear parking sensors and remote central locking.

Price

Priced at R449 900, the View C2 panel van’s price tag includes a three-year/100 000 km warranty, with a service plan being an optional extra.

