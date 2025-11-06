Regional Extreme Festival in-gear for season finale at Zwartkops

Final event of the Extreme Festival series promises to be an entertainment spectacle of note.

The final round of this year’s Regional Extreme Festival Presented by Coca-Cola will take place at the Zwartkops Raceway near Pretoria on Saturday, with the venue to host 154 competitors in six separate categories.

111 GT/Sports

Heading up proceedings will be two races for ACD Welkom 111 GT Sports and Saloon Cars.

Having already clinched the year’s GT Sports title, Wouter Roos (Origen Oil Volkswagen Golf GTI) will head up the entry list.

Fighting with him for overall race placings should be people like George Economides (Wealth Avenue Volkswagen CitiGolf), Marius Truter (2D Trucks Volkswagen Golf), Lucas Bezuidenhout (Pta Noord Lexus IS200), Craig Priestley (Tactical Fluid Volkswagen Polo), Charl Weyers (Opel Corsa) and Wayne Rob (Ford Focus ST).

In the midfield, battles should rage between drivers like Mike O’Sullivan (All Thing Motoring Honda Ballade), Piet Potgieter (Nathan’s Volkswagen Polo) Dylan Pragji (Styling Auto Volkswagen Polo), Wayne Lebotschy (SHIELD Volkswagen Golf), Keithin Meintjies (TRC Renault Sandero), Leon Bredenkamp (Honda Civic) and Melanie Spurr (Origen Oils Volkswwagen Polo).

SuperHatch

Starting behind the 111 grid will be the SuperHatch category.

Podium chasers should include Mark du Toit (TAR BMW 118i), George Aldrich (Aldrich Opel Corsa), Ishmael Baloyi (TAR Honda Civic), Joshua du Toit (TAR Honda Civic) and Tyron Pillay (TPAS Volkswagen Golf).

BMW M Performance

The BMW ///M Performance Parts Race Series will bring 63 cars to the party, with the field split in two.

Rick Loureiro (Combined 330) should be a front runner in Saturday's Class A races for BMW ///M Performance Parts entries.

Leading the Class A, B and C should be people like Renier Smith (Fast Development M3 Turbo), Leon Loubser (Monaco Motors 335i), Rick Loureiro (Combined 330i), Bob Neil (Delmon Mining M3), Andreas Meier (CEC Pty Ltd 318 STC), Lenard Archer (ACD Welkom 335i) and Ethan Coetzee (Lee Thompson 340i).

Bernard de Gouveia (De Gouveia Accountants M3), Dawie Olivier (International Race Supplies 325i), Andre van Vuuren (Curvent International 335i), Gerhard du Plessis (Deep Civils M240i), Phillip Emmenis (Emmenis M3) and Troy Cochran (Tyremart Boksburg M3) should fight for victories in the races for cars in Classes D, E and F.

Formula Vee

In the DOE Formula Vee Partnered With CIM Lubricants series, Lendl Jansen (Bull Security Rhema 2) has already claimed the title.

The DOE CIM Lubricaants Formula Vee squad always provide ultra close racing and a spectacle. Saturday's events should be no exception.

Chasing him though should be people like Gert van den Berg (DOE Parts Rhema 2), Theo Vermaak (DOE Parts Forza), Peter Hills (Mangaza MXTwo Rhema), Marcel Blignaut (CIM Lubricants Forza), Vaughn Hills (Mangaza MXTwo Rhema), Klinton Kane (DC Tyres Sting) and Jaco Smit (GZ Auditors Forza).

V8 Supercars

The Dunlop V8 Supercars will see Warren Lombard (Pepboys Automotive Ford Mustang) and Thomas Reib (Café 9 Automotive Chevrolet Lumina) fighting for the year’s title.

The Dunlop V8 Supercars will see Warren Lombard (Pepboys Automotive Ford Mustang) and Thomas Reib (Café 9 Automotive Chevrolet Lumina) fighting for the year's title.

Drivers who could interfere should include Terry Wilford (Fuchs Lubricants Ford Mustang), Larry Wilford (Fuchs Lubricants Holden Commodore), Auke Compaan (CIM Lubricants Ford Mustang), Ben Morgenrood (Morgenrood Auto Ford Mustang), Steve Herbst (Prei Instrumentation Chevrolet Corvette) and Wayne Spicer (Wellness Group Ford Falcon).

Volkswagen Challenge

In the largely Polo campaigned ATE Volkswagen Challenge, Adriaan de Beer (Ukwazi Engineering) and Stuart Mack (AutoZone) will fight for the year’s overall title.

In the ATE Volkswagen Challenge, Adriaan de Beer (Ukwazi Engineering) will fight for the season's overall title.

Bearing down on them will be the likes of Bryce Pillay (73 Racing), Ian Walker (Mellow Velo), Jayden Goosen (AA Pre-Owned), Francis Aldrich, Wayne Masters (Performance Masters) and Elna Croeser (ATE Brakes).

When and how much?

The Zwartkops gates will be open from 07h00, with qualifying for all classes early in the morning. Racing proper will commence at 09h00.

Admission will cost R140 per adult, R100 per student with children under 12 entering for free.

As always, everybody is invited to visit the pits on foot at any time, and the circuit’s Mini Moke trains will run between the pit gate and spectator points throughout the day.

Food and drink will be on sale or you can take your own, and you are invited to braai on the grass banks next to the circuit.

You can go for a passenger ride on the skidpan, with live music, pedal karts and kiddies’ entertainment in the padock area.

All of the day’s races will be broadcast live on the Extreme Festival website from 10h30.

For easy access to all relevant information, including the full event timetable, digital programme, and more, visit the Extreme Festival Links page.

You could also call the Zwartkops Raceway office at 012 384 2299.

