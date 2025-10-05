Regional Extreme Festival waves goodbye to Red Star in fine style

Cold and windy weather didn't perturb the country's second-tier Extreme Festival from entertaining the faithful that showed up.

The Red Star Raceway near Delmas hosted the sixth and penultimate round of the Regional Extreme Festival Powered by Coca-Cola on Saturday, with windy and sniping cold weather failing to dampen the mood brought by seven separate car racing categories.

111 GT/Sports

Top billing belonged to the ACD Welkom 111/GT Sport and Saloon Car contingent.

The opening race went to Jared Rossouw (Nathan’s Volkswagen SupaPolo), leading home Wouter Roos (Origen Oil Volkswagen Golf GTI), Wayne Robb (Ford Focus ST), Piet Potgieter (Nathan’s Volkswagen Polo) and Lindsay Clur (Nathan’s Volkswagen Golf GTI).

George Aldrich (Opel Corsa) won race two ahead of Roos, Robb, Joshua du Toit (TAR Honda Civic) and Clur.

BMW M Performance

The BMW///M Performance Parts brigade brought 57 cars to the party, split into six classes with three each competing over the two races.

Race one for cars in classes A, B and C went to Rick Loureiro (Combined Racing 330i), leading home Paulo Leireiro (Combined Racing 335i), Leon Loubser (Monaco Motors 335i), Renier Smith (Fast Development M3 Turbo) and Lenard Archer (ACD Welkom 335i).

Both the BMW///M Performance Parts races for Class A, B and C cars went to Rick Loureiro Combined Racing 330i). Photograph: Dave Ledbitter.

Loureiro won race two as well, chased to the finish line by Loubser, Smith, Archer and Reinhardt Miller (325i Turbo).

The first race in classes D, E and F was won by Bernard de Gouveia (De Gouveia Accountants M3), followed by Troy Cochran (Arrow Automotive M3), Johan Miller (Hei-Jo Trans 328i), Gerhard du Plessis (Doeps Civils 240i) and Gerald Anthony (P&A Fabricators M4).

Andre van Vuuren (Curvent 325i Turbo) won the next time, followed by de Gouveia, Anthony, Miller and Nicholas Herbst (CIM Lab 330i).

MSA4

KC Ensor-Smith (African Heating) won the first Investchem MSA4 race from Renzo Ribiero (Metal Used Spares), Mikel Bezuidenhout, Shrien Naidoo (Production X) and Adriaan Nel (Sighn Factory).

KC Ensor-Smith (African Heating) won the first Investchem MSA4 race. Photograph: Brandsponential.

Bezuidenhout won race two ahead of Ensor-Smith, Karabo Malemela (KMFT Morita), Ribiero and Nel.

Formula Vee

Gert van den Berg (DOE Parts Rhema) won the first DOE CIM Lubri Fuel Formula Vee race from Lendl Jansen (Bull Security Rhema), Theo Vermaak (DOE Parts Forza), Kyle Watt (Mangaza MXTwo Rhema) and Vaughn Hills (Mangaza MXTwo Rhema).

Gert van den Berg (DOE Parts Rhema) won the first DOE CIM Lubri Fuel Formula Vee race. Photograph: Dave Ledbitter.

Vermaak won race two as well, followed by van den Berg, Jansen, Watt and Peter Hills ((Mangaza MXTwo Rhema).

V8 Supercars

Warren Lombard (Pepboys Automotive Ford Mustang) won the opening Dunlop V8 Supercar race from Thomas Reib (Café 9 Automotive Chevrolet Lumina), Terry Wilford (Fuchs Lubricants Ford Mustang) Sam Dahl (Chevrolet Corvette) and Larry Wilford (Fuchs Ford Mustang).

Terry Wilford won race two ahead of Lombard, Reib, Dahl and Larry Wilford.

Ate Volkswagen Challenge

The first largely Polo campaigned Ate Volkswagen Challenge race went to Anthony Lessing, leading home Jayden Goosen (Ferro Energia), Wayne Masters (Performance Masters), Dewald Theron (Mzewa Transport) and Ian Walker (Mellow Velo).

The first Ate Volkswagen Challenge race went to Anthony Lessing, leading home Jayden Goosen (Ferro Energia). Photograph: Dave Ledbitter.

Goosen won race two from Lessing, Masters, Walker and Theron.

Season finale

The final round of the Regional Extreme Festival Presented by Coca Cola will be held at the Zwartkops Raceway near Pretoria on Saturday, 8 November.

