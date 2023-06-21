Regional Extreme Festival bringing to heat to Zwartkops

By Andre De Kock

The Zwartkops Raceway near Pretoria will be really cool place this Saturday (24 June), with the venue’s mid-winter Regional Extreme Festival meeting to offer a wide variety of four-wheeler racing.

VW Challenge

Topping the 12-race programme will be two heats for the PABAR VW contingent.

Defending champion Rory Atkinson (BHIT Transport Polo) will face off against drivers like Bevin Masters (CPS Warehouse Polo), Charl Smalberger (Sabertek Polo), Wayne Masters (Performance Masters Polo), Waldie Meintjies (Meintjies Polo) and Mike Barbaglia (PABAR Polo).

The category will see 30 entries spread over three classes, with the current overall points leader being Class C contender Yotti Nousias (We Fix Cars Polo).

BMW power

The BMW M Performance Parts Series has attracted 23 entries, with overall front runners expected to include Bob Neil (Delmon Mining M3 Turbo), Leon Loubser (Bid Wheels 335i), William Einkamerer (BTAS 335i), Andreas Meier (#tranedamateurs 318i STC), Lorenzo Gualtieri (Savspeed BMW 328i Turbo) and Oz Biagioni (Design Lab M3).

“Hatch” class

The Car Care Clinic 111 GT, Sport, Saloon and Superhatch cars will race together, with probable overall winners Wouter Roos (Car Care Clinic Volkswagen Golf GTI), George Economides (Wealth Avenue Volkswagen Golf), Louis Cloete (Automotive Volkswagen Beetle), Lenard Archer (ACD Welkom BMW 330i), Wayne Lebotschy (Shield Volkswagen Golf) and Johan van der Vyver (Subaru Impreza WRX STI).

The Superhatch category should see Karel Stolts (Pta Noord Toyota Etios) fight it out with Francis Aldrich (Opel Corsa), Quintus Viljoen (Volkswagen Polo), Seten Naidoo (TAR Honda Civic), George Aldrich (Peugeot 206), Thishan Govender (Honda Civic) and Andre de Lange (Roofsure Volkswagen Golf).

Adding spice to proceedings will be two races for the Mozambican Kia Picanto Cup drivers, whose previous South African visits produced lots of spectacle.

Single-seaters

Jaco Schriks (Quality Parts Rhema) could win the DOE Formula Vee races. Picture: Dave Ledbitter.

Reigning DOE Formula Vee champion Peter Hills (Mangaza Rhema) will take up arms against the likes of Lendl Jansen (Bull Security Rhema), Jaco Schriks (Rhema), Brandon Hills (Mangaza Rhema), Eric Booyens (CJM Lubri Rhema), Theodore Vermaak (DOE Parts Mygale) and Shaun van der Linde (Truck City Mygale).

Times

The Zwartkops midwinter Regional Festival race program will be backed by live music and entertainment, stalls, while food and refreshments will be on sale, or you may take your own..

Admisssion will cost R130 per adult and R90 per student, while and under 12s get in free.

Everybody may visit the pits on foot at any time, with the circuit’s Mini Moke trains to run between the pit gate and spectator points throughout the day.

For more information, call the circuit office at 012 384 2299 or visit www.zwartkops.co.za.

