RS-replacing Alpine A290 debut as brand’s first electric hot hatch

Indirect replacement for the Megane RS and long since discontinued Clio RS is unlikely to become available in South Africa anytime soon.

Alpine name returns to the Renault for the first time in four decades. Image: Renault

Announced back in 2021 as Renault’s official performance division in place of the Renault Sport brand, Alpine has debuted its first all-new model since the introduction of the retro-styled A110 seven years ago.

ICE RS out, EV Alpine in

Hinted at earlier this year, the A290 uses the revived Renault 5 E-Tech as a base, meaning propulsion comes solely from an electric powertrain.

Returning to the 5 for the first time since 1984 when the Alpine turbo variant, modelled on the original generation, bowed-out, the A290 indirectly also replaces the discontinued Megane RS as Renault’s newest and for now, only hot hatch.

Only 1 955 examples of the depicted GT Performance-based Première Edition will be made in paying homage to Alpine’s founding by tuner, Jean Rédélé. Image: Renault

Tipped as the likeliest rival for the Mini Cooper SE, the Alpine A290 rides on the EV-adapted version of the CMF-B platform called AmpR Small, but as with the original and the later Renault 5 Turbo, a number of visual and dynamic changes have taken place, including inside.

Measuring 3 990 mm long, 1 820 mm wide, 1 520 mm high and 2 530 mm long on the wheelbase front, the A290 retains the same wheelbase, length and height as the 5, but with a 60 m width increase as a result of the wider front and rear track, and up to 19-inch alloy wheels wrapped in special Michelin Pilot Sport EV tyres.

Outside changes

Incorporating a series of X-shape motifs on the headlights and fog lamps, sportier bumpers, wider side skirts and the block letter Alpine badge on the upper section of the sealed grille, the A290’s other visual differences comprise a model specific roof spoiler, aluminium or blue coloured roof edging, a new diffuser and the option of the French tricolour on the C-pillar above the concealed door handles.

GTS variant tops the A290 range. Image: Renault

Debuting a new colour called Alpine Vision Blue, the A290’s colour palette spans three options; Nival White, Deep Black and Matte Tornado Grey.

Dynamically changed

Although still in possession of the 5 E-Tech’s multi-link rear suspension, the dynamic alterations to A290 comprises a new subframe for the electric motor made from aluminium, a stiffer chassis Alpine says is supposed to “recapture the sporty feel” of its DNA, and brand new front and rear anti-roll bars.

Special Snowflake wheels are standard on all models, bar the GTS. Image: Renault

It doesn’t stop there as the front and rear axles have been revised, the steering retuned depending on the selected driving mode – Normal, Sport, Save and Perso – and the brakes overhauled as a result of now being sourced from Brembo.

Also used on the A110, the brakes utilise a monobloc four-piston caliper set-up at the front and single at the rear, with a choice of two colours; Racing Red or Alpine Blue.

Racy inside

Inside, the respective changes vary based on trim level, base, GT Premium, GT Performance and top-spec GTS.

Interior differences from the 5 E-Tech are small, but easy to spot. Image: Renault

Across all four models, Alpine has replaced the Renault steering wheel with its own bespoke item featuring a red button marked OV for Overtrake and a blue inscribed Recharge.

Carrying over the 10.1-inch digital instrument cluster and 10-inch infotainment system from the 5, the A290 receives alloy inserts, sport seats trimmed in fabrics made from recycled plastics and hemp, and a new volume pod for the audio system.

Nappa leather seats in the GTS are made from coffee bean pods rather than actual leather. Image: Renault

While imitation Nappa leather sourced from coffee bean pods can be had for the seats, dashboard, seats and doors on the GT and GTS models, Alpine has replaced the column-mounted gear selector for a trio of buttons on the centre console arranged in a diamond-shape.

Alloy pedals and an Alpine “compass” monogram above the glovebox completes the interior.

Two level of shock

Up front, the more powerful 52-kWh battery pack from the 5 E-Tech takes pride of place in the A290, but in two states of tune; 132kW/285Nm in the base and GT Premium, and 162kW/300Nm in the GT Performance and GTS.

While pressing the Overtake button allows the respective outputs to be experienced immediately in full for 10 seconds, the performance figures amount to a 0-100 km/h time of 7.4 seconds for the former pair, and 6.2 seconds for the latter.

Unique to the GTS are black alloy wheels and a new colour called Alpine Vision Blue. Image: Renault

Although no top speed was revealed, the added performance and slightly heavier weight of 1 479 kg has resulted in a 20 km range drop from the flagship 5 E-Tech’s 400 km to 380 km.

Fitted as standard with an 11 kW on-board charger will require a waiting time of three hours 20 min from 10-80% – with a range of 70 km possible after one hour – although using a DC charger up to 100 kW reduces this to 30 minutes with 150 km available after 15 minutes.

Not for us

On-sale towards the end of the year, the Alpine A290, as with the Renault 5 E-Tech, has been confirmed for right-hand-drive markets and such, will arrive in the early stages of next year with pricing to be announced later.

However, this is unlikely to include South Africa anytime soon.

