Its back: Renault 5 finally revealed as a retro-styled dedicated EV

Replaced by the Clio in 1996, the third generation 5 represents a complete departure from its predecessors on the powerplant front.

Its date-of-reveal announced towards the end of last year, Renault has finally removed the wraps from the revived, all-electric 5 at the Geneva Motor Show.

EV from the start

Returning after being replaced by the Clio in 1996, the officially named Renault 5 E-Tech adopts a retro design that pays homage largely to the second generation made between 1984 and 1996, though elements from the first have also been cited in some areas.

Its comeback forming part of the rhombus’ “Renaulution” restructuring plan initiated in 2021 after pandemic, the 5 rides on the EV adapted AmpR Small version of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance’s CMF-B platform, previously known as CMF-B EV.

Measuring 3.9 metres long, 1.5 metres tall and 1.7 metres wide with its wheelbase stretching 2.5 metres, the 5 has a boot capacity of 326-litres and rides as standard on 18-inch alloy wheels in three designs depending on the trim level.

Modern, retro

Positioned between the current Twingo and Clio on the size front, the 5’s design involves extensive use of recycled materials with a final recyclability level of 85% according to Renault.

Its exterior design drawing heavily from the original at the front and the second generation at the rear, 5 will be limited to a five-door bodystyle as unlike the original, the rear handles have been concealed within the C-pillar.

Fitted with wheel arches said to pay homage to the 5 Turbo, the newcomer sports a unique matte black and body coloured 5 logo on the bonnet that illuminates whenever charging takes place.

Effectively the charging indicator usually located around the charging port, the design, according to Renault, is meant to inject an element of fun into the 5, with the same being said of two of the available five colour options.

Derived from the first generation 5, the Pop Yellow and Pop Green hues can, however, be swapped out for Arctic White, Diamond Black and Midnight Blue, with a two-tone black roof being available as an option.

Inside, the homage to the past continues with the same H-pattern seat design as the 5 Turbo, as well as the so-called two-tier dashboard.

Any further relations are, however, unfounded as unlike the original, the seat fabric are made from 100% recyclable materials and the optional denim upholstery from reused plastic bottles.

On the dashboard itself, the analogue instrument cluster makes way for a seven-inch or optional 10.1-inch digital binnacle entertained with a 10-inch OpenR Link infotainment system across the entire range, while the gear selector moves from the centre console to the steering column.

Notable specification items, depending on the trim level, is a wireless smartphone charger, heated steering wheel, ambient lighting, heated front seats and on the safety side, Adaptive Cruise Control, Driver Attention Alert, Autonomous Emergency Braking and Automatic Parking.

Offered with a range of a personalisation options, the most unique involves a 3D organising mat across the lower section of the centre console with “1972” branding as per the year of the 5’s introduction, detailing on the gear lever and a clip-on for a wicker basket designed specifically to house a single baguette.

Its platform resplendent with a uniquely-tuned suspension and steering system, power for the 5 comes courtesy of two battery options powering a front mounted electric motor.

In base 40-kWh form, outputs are rated at 70kW/215Nm and 90kW/225Nm, while the more powerful 52-kWh battery develops 110kW/245Nm.

Limited to 150 km/h, the claimed range increases from 300 km in the 40-kWh variant, to 400 km in the flagship, which will get from 0-100 km/h in eight seconds.

On the charging front, the 70 kW model comes standard with an 11 kW on-board charger, while the 90 kW and 110 kW variants feature either bi-directional charging, or availability to be topped-out at a DC charging station outputting 80 kW and 100 kW respectively.

Not coming back

Confirmed to go on-sale next year, the Renault 5 E-Tech will be produced at the dedicated electric vehicle Douai plant with pricing in Europe from €25 000 (R522 730), the same sticker Volkswagen will price the production ID.2all from.

Although a fixture in South Africa’s local line-up in the 1970s, the 5 E-Tech is not expected to make a local market return anytime soon once production eventually kicks-off.

