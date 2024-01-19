Renault still working on ‘small coupe-SUV’ now with an EU focus

Originally earmarked for South America, the step-up from the Captur will now be destined for Europe aimed at the Toyota C-HR and Volkswagen Taigo.

Renault has confirmed that its rumoured small SUV-coupe will now be heading to Europe and not South America as previously reported.

Renault’s previously reported coupe-style SUV rival for the Volkswagen Taigo is still expected to become a reality, but in a different capacity and as early as this year.

Change of continent

Back in 2022, a report from South America alleged the automaker’s investment of R6.1-billion in its operations in Brazil would result in amongst others, a new small SUV aimed at the Fiat Pulse and the Taigo’s sibling, the Nivus.

Subsequently, this never happened as the model that emerged came in the form of the conventional crossover-styled Kardian that replaces the Sandero now only sold in Europe under the Dacia badge as part of Renault’s move away from rebadging certain Dacia models as Renaults.

Gunning for Taigo and C-HR

According to the latest report by Britain’s Autocar, the still unnamed coupe-styled newcomer remains on the cards, albeit this time for Europe and aimed not only aimed at the Taigo, but also the Toyota C-HR.

The Volkswagen Taigo, and Toyota C-HR, have been cited as the main rivals for Renault’s new small coupe-SUV. Image: Volkswagen

Set to fill the position below the Arkana and the bigger Rafale, the newcomer will sit above the Captur with a reported length of 4 440 mm and ride on the ubiquitous CMF-B platform also used by the Clio, its Mitsubishi badged twin, the Colt, and the Captur’s three-diamond badged sibling, the Mitsubishi ASX.

“We were a lot focused on the B-segment – maybe a little bit too much – whereas the European market is at least as much focused on the C-segment,” Renault’s Vice-President for Product Performance, Bruno Vanel, told the publication.

Due for a facelift soon, in Europe, the unnamed newcomer will be positioned above the Captur in Renault’s SUV range. Image: Renault

“What we did is balance our focus a little bit more between the C-segment and B-segment – and from less than 25% of our sales being C-segment, we have almost reached 40% in recent months”.

Premium but still mainstream

Adding that the newcomer will represent “new areas for us” when it goes on-sale, Vanel said, “we are not aiming at being premium,” when asked about its likely pricing.

“I would say being at the top of what you call the mainstream, but a little bit more at the top than at the bottom, for sur”.

Conversely, Autocar claims a likely price tag of around £25 000 (R602 846) and the same assortment of petrol, mild-hybrid and hybrid powertrains as the facelift Clio and the Captur that will also receive a mid-life revision later this year.

More soon

Due later, but still to be confirmed, is an all-electric version based on the CMF-BEV architecture underpinning the revived Renault 5 that will make its high profile return as a retro-styled EV at the Geneva Motor Show next month.

With an exact date and month of reveal still unknown, expect more details of the newcomer to be unearthed as the year progresses.

