Freshened-up Honda Civic debuting soon as clear teaser emerges

Unspecified changes will most likely be applied to export models, including to the South African-spec RS should approval be given.

Tweaks to the facelift Civic, pictured here in Sport Touring trim, weren’t divulged and require a keen eye to spot. Image: Honda

In a move similar to its original unveiling three years ago, Honda has opted to tease instead of fully divulging details of the now facelift Civic in ahead of its world debut later this year.

Subtle changes

Showcased by way of a single image in North American-spec, the announcement forms part of Honda product outlook in the States for 2024 involving not only itself, but also its premium Acura division, which will receive two upgraded versions of existing models, plus an all-new all-electric SUV.

ALSO READ: Honda finally reveals all of all-new Civic Sedan

Devoid of any details bar the confirmation of a hybrid returning, along with a US-spec version of the hatchback offered in Europe, the image shows the Civic being the recipient of a wider grille upper grille, subtly tweaked headlights and in the case of the depicted Sport Touring, sportier bumpers, door sills and alloy wheels.

Hybrid returns

Similar to the rear, Honda didn’t disclose any details of the changes inside, or indeed if any adaptations have taken place underneath the Civic’s bonnet, bar the inclusion of the hybrid powertrain.

Pre-facelift Civic made its world debut in 2021 first in the United States as a sedan only. Image: Honda

In its current form, the Civic derives motivation from a choice of two petrol engines; a normally aspirated 2.0-litre outputting 118kW/187Nm and the 1.5-litre turbo in two states of tune; 132kW/240Nm and 147kW/260Nm in the sporty Si.

At the range is the summit is the Type R, whose 2.0-litre turbo produces the same 235kW/420Nm as in South Africa.

US-only Civic Si straddles the gap between the “conventional” model and the Type R. Image: Honda

As for the hybrid, speculation points to the Civic possibly receiving the same powertrain as the new Accord and CR-V, which marries the free-breathing 2.0-litre with a pair of electric motors for a total system output of 150kW/335Nm.

More details soon

As it stands, no further details are known and will most likely only emerge once a date of reveal is set.

Despite the Stateside showing, the relevant changes will most likely be rolled-out on global models as well, including South Africa where apart from the Type R, only the RS is sold in sedan guise powered by a 131kW/240Nm version of the 1.5-litre turbo.

It, therefore, means that a likely reveal could happen later this year should approval be given, although at present, focus revolves around the long awaited new CR-V due within the coming weeks.

As such, expect more details of the facelift Civic to be revealed in due course.

NOW READ: Coupe-like all-new Honda Civic Hatch revealed