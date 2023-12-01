Renault preparing revived 5’s launch with first official teasers

Reimagined as an EV, the production 5 will debut in February next year at the Geneva Motor Show.

Announced, and shown in concept form as part of its “Renaulution” restructuring plan after the pandemic two years ago, Renault has started teasing the reimagined 5 that will make its return as a dedicated EV at the Geneva Motor Show next year.

Known so far

Sold alongside, but eventually replaced by the Clio in 1996, the 5 will make its comeback on 26 February under the nameplate “Renault 5 E-Tech” with motivation coming from a 52-kWh battery pack Renault claims will provide a range of up to 400 km.

Set to ride on an electrified version of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance’s CMF-B platform called CMF-B EV, the 5 will feature a model specific multi-link rear axle and due to the battery pack, a lowered centre of gravity Director of EV Product Performance, Delphine De Andria, remarked in a statement will all contribute to eventual “driving pleasure while remaining very competitive for its segment”.

Sketch of the Concept 5’s rear pays tribute to the original generation 5. Image: Renault

“Tests being carried out on rolling chassis prototypes will help us confirm decisions made in terms of comfort and handling on the upcoming Renault 5 electric,” Renault’s Head of EV Engineering, Jérémie Coiffier,” said in the same statement back in March.

“Without giving anything away, the early test drives are a clear indication that it is a worthy descendant of the Megane E-Tech electric with best-in-class performance for its category; encouraging results that drive us to push ahead with testing through to its commercial launch set for next year”.

Harking back to the past

Production model’s headlights, according to Renault, pay tribute to the original 5. Image: Renault

Part of a 25 vehicle roll-out by 2025 as part of the four-year “Renaulution” plan, the newly released production teasers comprise the vertical LED taillights that resemble those of the first generation 5, the flared wheel arches Renault says pays tribute to the 5 Turbo and the thin LED headlights also derived from the first generation.

In a departure though, the charging light, signalling the charging process commencing, moves from the actual port to the bonnet.

Production model’s taillights are still vertical and similar to the original. Image: Renault

A design Renault says proves the 5 E-Tech “belongs to the world of electric vehicles”, the matte black 5 logo effectively becomes the charging indicator additionally meant to be a fun element of the 5.

Charging light around outlet has been dropped in favour of the special bonnet indicator in which the 5 lights-up when charging. Image: Renault

“Renault 5 is without a doubt THE ideal vehicle for this approach, since we’re talking about the rebirth or even the reinvention of a legend, undoubtedly one of the most iconic vehicles in the history of the French automotive industry,” Renault’s Global Chief Marketing Officer, Arnaud Belloni, said in a statement.

South Africa, unlikely

Likely to be teased further over the coming months before its debuts in Geneva, the 5 E-Tech will first go on-sale in key European markets, before arriving a year later with right-hand-drive in the United Kingdom.

Outline teaser of the covered production 5 E-Tech. Image: Renault

According to Renault, pricing will start at €25 000 (R508 380), roughly the same as the projected starting sticker of Volkswagen ID.2all that will also go on-sale on the Old Continent in 2025.

Although sold in first generation guise in South Africa before the Renault’s eventual departure in the late 1980s, which resulted in the second generation never being offered, the 5 E-Tech is unlikely to return to the local market anytime soon.

