Incoming Alfa Romeo supercar’s teaser revives the drilled wheel

With just over a month left until the unveiling of what is expected to be its final new combustion engine vehicle, Alfa Romeo has released an unusual teaser image of its new supercar slated to revive the 33 moniker.

Teased for the first time last week ahead of its world debut on 30 August, the latest image, posted on Alfa Romeo’s Instagram page, takes careful deciphering as it appears almost unrecognisable on first glance.

Viewed vertically however, the image reveals itself as that of the steering wheel, which apart from a brown centre hub and metal Alfa Romeo badge, sports a pair of drilled holes on the bottom spoke reminiscent of GTV and Junior models from the 1960s and 70s.

Still be officially named despite the 33 designation continuing to gain momentum, the image doesn’t reveal much else apart from the already known date, and the reveal venue, Alfa Romeo’s museum in Milan at 17h00.

The long overdue successor to the four-cylinder 4C that bowed out in 2018, the “33” will take reported styling hints from the original 33 Stradale from the 1960s, and ride on the same platform as the Maserati MC20.

Although set to be Alfa’s final new combustion engine model as the brand moves towards full electrification in 2027, the 33 will be hybridised with “at least one electric motor” according to Italy’s quattroruote.it.

Maserati MC20 will share it carbon fibre chassis and engine with the “33”. Image: Maserati.

The engine in question won’t, however, be the bi-turbo 2.9-litre V6 from the Giulia Quadrifoglio Verde (QV) and Stelvio Quadrifoglio, but rather the MC20’s 3.0-litre twin-turbo Nettuno V6 that develops 463kW/750Nm without any electrical assistance.

With the inclusion of an electric motor though, power is rumoured to increase to around 588 kW, eclipsing not only the 397 kW made by the 2.9 in the limited-run Giulia GTA and GTAm, but also the 331 kW delivered by Alfa’s last supercar, the Maserati 4.7-litre V8 engine 8C made between 2007 and 2010.

All but confirmed to feature a carbon fibre monocoque chassis and with input from the Sauber Formula 1 team that has used Alfa Romeo-badged Ferrari engines since 2018, the “33” will be a limited run model with less than 1 000 units expected to be produced.

Given the timeframe of its penned-in unveiling, expect more images and possibly even details to become apparent from the coming weeks.

