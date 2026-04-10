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Toyota Hilux and Isuzu D-Max lead March’s best-selling bakkies

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Compiled by Charl Bosch

Motoring Journalist

3 minute read

10 April 2026

09:00 am

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Hilux sales breached more than 4 000 units, while lower down, BYD posted figures of 589, with 94 attributed to the Shark.

Toyota Hilux

Sales of the Toyota Hilux eclipsed 4 000 units for the first time in nearly 12 months. Picture: Toyota

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In a month dominated by the Isuzu D-Max outselling the Ford Ranger for the first time this year, South Africa’s commercial vehicle sales for March posted its own high of more than 15 000 units sold.

Top 15 best-sellers

For the first time in more than 12 months, offset of the country’s traditional best-seller, the Toyota Hilux, crested 4 000 with a total of 4 118 units sold.

Jumping from its customary third place to second, the D-Max recorded 3 008 sales versus the Ranger’s 2 074.

Finishing fourth, the Mahindra Pik Up posted 1 037 sales to finish ahead of the GWM P-Series (785), the only non-locally assembled vehicle in the top five.

Taking sixth, the Volkswagen Amarok garnered 466 sales to finish ahead of the Nissan Navara (380) and the Toyota Land Cruiser 79 (371).

BYD Shark
BYD posted sales for the first time in March, with the Shark being its third best-seller. Picture: BYD

Completing the top 10 were two further Chinese entrants, the JAC T-Series with 266, and the Foton Tunland on 242.

Lower down, the Peugeot Landtrek recorded its highest offset in recent months, shifting 202 units, while the biggest highlight centred on BYD reporting sales figures for the first time.

As such, 94 examples of the plug-in hybrid Shark were moved, while the newly launched Kia Tasman shifted 73 examples.

Worth, however, noting that these are unlikely to represent outright direct-to-customer buyers, but rather an initial batch of units for both the launch and dealers.

  • 1. Toyota Hilux – 4 118
  • 2. Isuzu D-Max – 3 008
  • 3. Ford Ranger – 2 074
  • 4. Mahindra Pik Up – 1 037
  • 5. GWM P-Series – 785
  • 6. Volkswagen Amarok – 466
  • 7. Nissan Navara – 380
  • 8. Toyota Land Cruiser 79 – 371
  • 9. JAC T-Series – 266
  • 10. Foton Tunland – 242
  • 11. Peugeot Landtrek – 202
  • 12. BYD Shark – 94
  • 13. Mahindra Bolero – 89
  • 14. Kia Tasman – 73
  • 15. Mitsubishi Triton – 47

Another record month

Out of the 50 060 vehicles sold in March, light commercial vehicles accounted for 15 557, an uptake of 15.7% from the 13 445 sold in March last year.

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