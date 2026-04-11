Kia Tasman: Better than a Ford Ranger or Toyota Hilux?

You can't launch a R1-million double cab bakkie into South Africa and not draw comparisons to Ranger and Hilux.

After what has seemed like forever, Kia finally launched their all-new Tasman into our country. And have officially entered the hotly contested premium leisure double cab market.

Not here for a Chinese price war

Kia SA is not here to go toe to toe with the Chinese in a price war. And nor do they believe they will outgun Ford and Toyota at the top in volume sales. They are being realistic and are looking for any piece of the action they can get.

Prior to this point. Kia has never offered a double cab bakkie. So, every single sale is a sale that was not chalked up to the brand a month ago. Think about only 100 sales per month, and you will quickly realise that this is around R100-million of extra cash flowing through the books of the dealers.

It will make a difference to their numbers. And that’s why the Tasman is so important to the company as a business that continues to enjoy revitalised growth under new CEO, Paul Turnbull.

The Kia Tasman interior offers space, luxury and ruggedness. Picture: Supplied

Three model range

Originally there was only going to be one model on offer locally, the top of the range, X-Pro 4×4 at R999 995. But the strategy changed and three models are now being offered at launch. Kia has added the LX 4×2 from R679 995 and the SX 4×4 from R879 995.

The Kia Tasman LX 4×2 serves as the entry point to the range and is said to offer a durable and dependable solution for work-focused applications. Stepping up, the Kia Tasman SX 4×4 introduces all-wheel-drive capability.

While at the top of the range, the Kia Tasman X-Pro 4×4 is there to satisfy any off-road need and desire you have, while offering the best in tech and luxury the brand offers.

In a quirky marketing thing, you can opt to go for what is called a ‘Colour Coded’ derivative and for an extra R5 000 the wheels arches are painted in body colour.

Styling

This brings us to the styling of the Kia Tasman. It’s the most polarising aspect of this double cab. It is a straight up love it or hate it thing. With most of the comments I have seen not being in favour of it.

But Kia never designed the Tasman to be the smoother Ford Ranger or new Toyota Hilux. They brought something different to market. And for me it is the thing I like most about it. It’s different.

Surround View Monitor (SVM) simplifies manoeuvres on tight trails or in crowded parking lots. Picture: Supplied

Size and capability

The Kia Tasman is not an average sized double cab. It comes in at 5 410 mm in length and 1 930 mm wide with 3 270 mm wheelbase. It is an imposing piece of metal at the higher end of the segment in terms of size and road presence.

These dimensions also translate into large load bin area that can handle up to 1 150 kg and a volume of 1 300 litres. The Kia Tasman offers a gross vehicle mass of 3 250 kg and a gross combined mass of 6 200 kg, along with a braked towing capacity of 3 500 kg that places it right up there with the class leaders.

You also get a ground clearance of up to 252 mm and a wading depth of 800 mm. Along with approach angles of up to 32.2 degrees, departure angles of up to 26.2 degrees, and a breakover angle of up to 25.8 degrees. Most of which are better than what is on offer from Ford or Toyota.

Interior

The seats are super comfortable, and the interior is modern and well appointed. You have a fully integrated digital display setup that neatly combines a 12.3-inch driver cluster, a central infotainment screen, and a dedicated climate control interface.

You also have the expected modern connectivity features and advanced driver assistance systems on offer. And these include the likes of adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assistance to blind-spot monitoring and autonomous emergency braking.

One could say that the interior is as good as a Ford Ranger and streets ahead of the Toyota Hilux. The cabin is a good place to be for long periods of time. We spent a number of hours and around 700 km in the Kia Tasman on road, on gravel and in the sand, and I never heard a single complaint.

Stay comfortable all year long with heated / ventilated front seats & dual-zone climate control. Picture: Supplied

Power and torque

The Kia Tasman offers only one engine derivative and that is the family 2.2-litre turbodiesel engine that produces 154 kW of power and 440 Nm of torque. The Power is delivered through a smooth shifting, if somewhat over eager, eight-speed automatic transmission.

This is more than enough for the average man in the street. And we never found the Kia Tasman lacking out on the open road. The numbers on paper and the performance we experienced put this double cab right on par with the outgoing Ford Ranger 2.0-litre bi-turbo and non-GR-S Toyota Hilux 2.8 GD-6 offerings.

But, and this is big but, especially at a price point in a segment where owners sometimes chase power over almost anything else. Is it enough?

I am just going to get it out and say it. For the same type of money, you can get the new Ford Ranger Sport with that gem of a 3.0-litre V6 turbodiesel that offers 184 kW and 600 Nm. A proposition that is exceptionally hard to ignore.

And if you are a Toyota loyalist, your money will get you the aging 165 kW / 550 Nm Toyota Hilux GR-S. Both will be faster than the Kia Tasman if that’s your thing.

The specially designed X-TREK mode enables stable, constant driving through low-speed cruising. Picture: Supplied

Drivability

Underpinning the Kia Tasman is a robust ladder-frame chassis setup, paired with a double wishbone front suspension and a rigid rear axle with leaf springs. It drives like you would expect a range topping double cab to drive. Very good but still a bit bakkie like. The Ford Ranger still has it beat here though with its car like drive.

You have selectable drive modes – including Eco, Sport, Normal, and Tow – that are complemented by dedicated terrain settings for low-grip conditions. There is also a thing called X-TREK mode that allows for controlled, low-speed progress over rough terrain.

Bottom line is that Kia Tasman will go anywhere with absolute ease, and without you having to be a 4×4 expert. It does not have to hold back for any Ford Ranger or Toyota Hilux.

The Kia Tasman integrates advanced DriveWise technologies with a rugged chassis. Picture: Supplied

Conclusion

Kia is not trying to reinvent the segment or think the Tasman will be a volume seller in South Africa. What they are doing is offering an alternative double bakkie that is well worth a serious look. Don’t dismiss the Kia Tasman simply because of its looks.

Pricing

Tasman 2.2D AT 4×2 LX – R679 995

Tasman 2.2D AT 4WD SX – R789 995

Tasman 2.2D AT 4WD X-PRO – R999 995

Included is a six-year / 90 000 km Service Plan, a five-year unlimited km Factory Warranty, and five-year unlimited km Roadside Assistance.