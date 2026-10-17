‘South Africa can’t win everything’: Ramaphosa responds to Rwanda’s F1 Grand Prix success

F1 on Tuesday confirmed that the Formula 1 African Grand Prix, presented by Visit Rwanda, will debut in the early 2030s once a new FIA Grade 1 circuit in Bugesera.

As South Africa reels from the shock that the country will not be hosting a Formula (F1) Grand Prix just yet, President Cyril says he understands that people are sad.

The country may still have good news and host an F1 Grand Prix, even though Rwanda was selected to host one.

Rwanda

F1 on Tuesday confirmed that the Formula 1 African Grand Prix, presented by Visit Rwanda, will debut in the early 2030s once a new FIA Grade 1 circuit in Bugesera, about 40km south of Kigali, is completed.

The agreement marks F1’s first race on African soil since the 1993 South African Grand Prix at Kyalami and will see the championship compete on every inhabited continent.

South Africa not beaten

While South African fans were disappointed, Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie said the country has “not been beaten by Rwanda”.

“People keep saying South Africa was beaten. Let me be clear: this is not a raffle,” he said. “Rwanda has not beaten us. Rwanda does not feature on our papers. We are still pursuing our own target, and we remain on track.”

Win for Africa

Ramaphosa said Rwanda being selected to host an F1 Grand Prix is a win for Africa.

“Many South Africans are sad and disappointed that we didn’t win the Formula One hosting. South Africa can’t win everything. We must get used to that. We can’t win everything. When other countries win, particularly African countries, we must support them; we must celebrate with them, and we must stand behind them.

“Rwanda’s win in this case is our win as Africa. We must see it as a South African win as well, that after so many years, Formula One racing is coming to Africa, and we in South Africa are blessed,” Ramaphosa said.

F1 in South Africa

Africa has not hosted a Formula One race since the 1993 South African Grand Prix at Kyalami.

South Africa had been pushing to host a Grand Prix, with Cabinet approving the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture’s request to submit a bid to host a race at Kyalami in 2027.

Support

Although circuit readiness has often been cited as a stumbling block, the FIA approved Kyalami’s Grade 1 upgrade plans, clearing a significant hurdle toward hosting a modern Formula One event.

“We used to have Formula One racing here. I love Formula One racing, and I used to go, and even got a gift of Ayrton Senna’s steering wheel, which I still keep in my house.

“So, Rwanda’s win is a great good for Africa, and that’s why we congratulated them, and we even said that if there’s anything that they would like insights on, in terms of our own experience, we are ready, willing and able to give them that level of support. So, we are pleased, and that’s why we congratulate them. They’re doing it for Africa, as they have said themselves.

Kyalami

The Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit has long been viewed as the frontrunner should South Africa secure a place on the F1 calendar.

Kyalami has already engaged Apex Circuit Design to develop a roadmap for full FIA Grade 1 accreditation, a requirement for hosting Formula One races.