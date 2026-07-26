Research shows SA drivers spend 23 days per year in their cars

Mzansi rules roost on school runs, visiting friends and family and everyday errands.

Worldwide research by Autotrader in the United Kingdom shows that South African drivers spend on average over 23 days in their cars every year, by far the most across the 15 countries who participated.

Drivers in Mzansi spend more than 10 hours and 38 minutes in their cars every week, which is more than double the British average and nearly three hours more than second-placed Ireland.

The study asked drivers to self-report their average weekly driving time. These were also broken down into specific journeys including the commute to work, the school run, errands and vacations.

South Africa way above average

On average, motorists across the 15 countries surveyed spend just over six hours a week behind the wheel. However, the gap between the most and least car-dependent nations is significant. At four hours and 38 minutes, drivers in the Netherlands spend six hours less a week behind their steering wheels.

Despite its modest geographical size, Ireland comes out as a nation with a high drive time, spending on average seven hours and 23 minutes a week in their car. Australia was third at seven hours and eight minutes on average.

Despite their widespread geography, South Africa, Ireland and Australia have similar public transport network issues. Whether it’s Ireland’s infrequent bus connections, rural Australia’s low-density suburban sprawl or South Africa’s patchwork of urban-only services, residents in all three of these countries may be spending more time on average in their cars not just for convenience, but for necessity.

Detailed data shows that South African drivers top the table for the longest time spent in their cars doing the school run (one hour 14 minutes a week), visiting friends and family (one hour 53 minutes a week) and everyday errands (one hour 36 minutes a week).

Oz pips Mzansi in commuting time

The average weekly total commute time in South Africa is one hour 48 minutes which is the second highest across the countries surveyed, just one minute behind Australia (one hour 49 minutes a week). Two minutes behind Mzansi in third place is Ireland on one hour 46 minutes a week.

In France and Germany, who both have first-class public transport systems in place, drivers in have a lower drive time for their work commutes and errands than other countries. However, motorists from France and Germany have reported the highest average time spent driving to vacation destinations.

“Wherever you are in the world, the time we spend in the car adds up to something significant,” says Tom Roberts, car leasing expert at Autotrader.

“Understanding how much of your life is spent behind the wheel makes it easier to choose a car that actually fits how you live and drive – comfort, space and reliability mean more, the longer you spend on the road.”

Average time per country

1. South Africa (10 hours 38 minutes a week; 23 days and 1 hour a year)

2. Ireland (7:23; 16 days)

3. Australia (7:08; 15 days, 11 hours)

4.- Canada (6:50; 14 days, 19 hours)

5. Italy (6:17; 13 days, 15 hours)

6. Greece (6:13; 13 days, 11 hours)

7. New Zealand (5:58; 12 days, 22 hours)

8. US (5:55; 12 days, 20 hours)

9. Portugal (5:50; 12 days, 15 hours)

10. Spain (5:24; 11 days, 17 hours)

11. Germany (5:21; 11 days, 14 hours)

12. Poland (5:11; 11 days, 6 hours)

13. France (5:10; 11 days, 5 hours)

14. UK (4:48; 10 days, 10 hours)

15. Netherlands (4:38; 10 days, 1 hour)