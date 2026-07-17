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South Africa’s mid-year best-selling new vehicles for 2026 revealed

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Compiled by Charl Bosch

Motoring Journalist

6 minute read

17 July 2026

09:00 am

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Apart from April, new vehicle sales have easily exceeded 50 000 unit sales.

New vehicle sales South Africa April 2026

Jetour has emerged has the sales sensation of 2026 so far. Picture: Jetour

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With the reveal of the monthly new vehicle sales figures in June, the local automotive industry recorded its 20th straight month of no decreases since 2024.

2025 vs 2026

At the same time, only April saw sales dip below 40 000 units, with a total of 47 979 vehicles sold.

Compared to 2025, though, the first half of 2026 saw a total offset 206 987 units which, despite record uptakes of more than 50 000 units in five of the six months, still ranked behind last year’s tall of 232 474.

Prediciton

“The South African Reserve Bank projects real GDP growth for 2026 at around 1.4% to 1.6%, supported by ongoing structural reforms in electricity and transport through Operation Vulindlela,” the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (Naamsa) said in its projection report for 2026.

“The new vehicle market momentum is upward and 2026 new vehicle sales are poised for a further upper single digit to lower double-digit improvement of 9% to 11% over 2025 levels.

“Globally, geopolitical shifts remain a focal point; China’s domestic vehicle sales decline is expected to drive a continued “affordability influx” as their manufacturers look outward for growth.

“While the US economy presents uncertainties, the industry remains focused on securing its competitive position in the European Union, South Africa’s most crucial export regional destination by far”.

Mid-year top 20 best-selling vehicles

With half the year gone, The Citizen takes a look at the top 20 best-selling vehicles between January and June, as well as the 15 best performing brands.

POSMODELTOTALBEST MONTH
1.Toyota Hilux18 822March – 4 118
2.Volkswagen Polo Vivo12 950June – 2 395
3.Isuzu D-Max10 068March – 3 008
4. Chery Tiggo 49 263June – 2 070
5.Suzuki Swift8 881February – 2 508
6.Ford Ranger8 327June – 2 150
7.GWM Haval Jolion7 588June – 1 424
8.Toyota Corolla Cross7 141March – 1 536
9.Suzuki Fronx6 874March – 1 179
10Toyota Vitz6 218January – 1 514
11.Hyundai Grand i105 981May – 1 829
12.Omoda C55 219January – 907
13.Toyota Starlet5 108January – 1 372
14.Kia Sonet5 097January – 1 000
15.Suzuki Ertiga5 010June – 1 150
16.Toyota Urban Cruiser4 960June – 1 174
17.Jetour T24 942May – 1 090
18.Volkswagen Polo4 747June – 864
19.Mahindra Pik Up4 689March – 1 037
20.Mahindra XUV 3X04 439March – 1 063

Mid-year top 15 best-performing brands

  1. Toyota – 58 381
  2. Volkswagen – 20 096
  3. Suzuki – 16 598
  4. Great Wall Motors (GWM) – 12 833
  5. Chery – 12 203
  6. Hyundai – 12 033
  7. Ford – 11 423
  8. Jetour – 10 869
  9. Mahindra – 10 143
  10. Kia – 9 250
  11. Isuzu – 8 788
  12. Omoda & Jaecoo – 8 311
  13. Renault – 8 028
  14. BMW – 7 948
  15. Nissan – 6 267

Read more on these topics

National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (NAAMSA )

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