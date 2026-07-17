South Africa’s mid-year best-selling new vehicles for 2026 revealed

Apart from April, new vehicle sales have easily exceeded 50 000 unit sales.

With the reveal of the monthly new vehicle sales figures in June, the local automotive industry recorded its 20th straight month of no decreases since 2024.

2025 vs 2026

At the same time, only April saw sales dip below 40 000 units, with a total of 47 979 vehicles sold.

Compared to 2025, though, the first half of 2026 saw a total offset 206 987 units which, despite record uptakes of more than 50 000 units in five of the six months, still ranked behind last year’s tall of 232 474.

Prediciton

“The South African Reserve Bank projects real GDP growth for 2026 at around 1.4% to 1.6%, supported by ongoing structural reforms in electricity and transport through Operation Vulindlela,” the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (Naamsa) said in its projection report for 2026.

“The new vehicle market momentum is upward and 2026 new vehicle sales are poised for a further upper single digit to lower double-digit improvement of 9% to 11% over 2025 levels.

“Globally, geopolitical shifts remain a focal point; China’s domestic vehicle sales decline is expected to drive a continued “affordability influx” as their manufacturers look outward for growth.

“While the US economy presents uncertainties, the industry remains focused on securing its competitive position in the European Union, South Africa’s most crucial export regional destination by far”.

Mid-year top 20 best-selling vehicles

With half the year gone, The Citizen takes a look at the top 20 best-selling vehicles between January and June, as well as the 15 best performing brands.

POS MODEL TOTAL BEST MONTH 1. Toyota Hilux 18 822 March – 4 118 2. Volkswagen Polo Vivo 12 950 June – 2 395 3. Isuzu D-Max 10 068 March – 3 008 4. Chery Tiggo 4 9 263 June – 2 070 5. Suzuki Swift 8 881 February – 2 508 6. Ford Ranger 8 327 June – 2 150 7. GWM Haval Jolion 7 588 June – 1 424 8. Toyota Corolla Cross 7 141 March – 1 536 9. Suzuki Fronx 6 874 March – 1 179 10 Toyota Vitz 6 218 January – 1 514 11. Hyundai Grand i10 5 981 May – 1 829 12. Omoda C5 5 219 January – 907 13. Toyota Starlet 5 108 January – 1 372 14. Kia Sonet 5 097 January – 1 000 15. Suzuki Ertiga 5 010 June – 1 150 16. Toyota Urban Cruiser 4 960 June – 1 174 17. Jetour T2 4 942 May – 1 090 18. Volkswagen Polo 4 747 June – 864 19. Mahindra Pik Up 4 689 March – 1 037 20. Mahindra XUV 3X0 4 439 March – 1 063

Mid-year top 15 best-performing brands