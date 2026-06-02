Jetour T2 and Chery hit the highest notes in May new vehicle sales

Despite ongoing local market challenges, new vehicle sales stayed on top for a 19th consecutive month.

Mother brand Chery and its resolute sub-brand, Jetour, provided the biggest surprise of the ongoing new vehicle sales hike in May with a record uptake of Tiggo 4 and T2 respectively.

Wuhu delight

A month which saw the local market extend its sales gain to 19 consecutive months, the Tiggo 4, which remains a combination of Tiggo 4 Pro and Cross, topped 2 059 sales – an improvement of the 1 871 moved in April.

As such, it also remains the country’s best-selling imported vehicle and second best performing passenger vehicle overall behind the locally-made Volkswagen Polo Vivo.

By contrast, the T2 jumped a notch to 10th place at the expense of the Isuzu D-Max, with an offset of 1 090 compared to its record setting 1 004 in April.

In what is expected to be its penultimate month of sales ahead of the arrival of the new generation AN220 at the end of June, the outgoing AN110 generation Toyota Hilux remained the Republic’s top-seller on 2 448.

The Polo Vivo, meanwhile, leapfrogged the Ford Ranger to become May’s runner-up on 2 335 versus 2 073.

Behind the Tiggo 4, the Hyundai Grand i10 jumped a single position from April’s sixth to fifth with an offset of 1 829, followed by the Suzuki Swift’s 1 588.

In a month which saw imported vehicles outsell locally-made products by six to four, the Great Wall Motors (GWM) Jolion ranked seventh on 1 345, with the Toyota Corolla Cross placing eighth as the only other South African-made vehicle within the top 10 on 1 210.

Placing ninth above the T2 was the Suzuki Fronx on 1 177.

Outside the top 10, the Isuzu’s 1 009 saw it being the only vehicle to record more than 1 000 units sales.

In one of its best performances to date, the Ford Territory chalked up 495 signatures, while those of the Tata Tiago surged to 408.

BYD’s top-seller, the Dolphin Surf, capped the month’s 50 best-sellers off with sales off 220 units.

Best-selling brands

Out of the best-selling brands, Toyota moved 10 667, with Suzuki placing second 5 546.

Volkswagen, whose sales include those of Audi as well, remained third on 5 295, followed by Hyundai on 3 055 and Ford with 2 932.

GWM kept its ranking above its arch rival Chery for the accolade of best-selling Chinese vehicle brand with 2 605 as opposed to 2 569 vehicles sold.

The performance of the T2 lifted saw Jetour place behind its parent brand on 2 020, followed by a surgent Mahindra, who jumped from five place from 14th in April to ninth in May with 1 429 vehicles sold.

Isuzu completed the top 10 with 1 371 vehicles sold.

Top 15

Toyota – 10 667 Suzuki – 5 546 Volkswagen – 5 295 Hyundai – 3 054 Ford – 2 932 GWM – 2 605 Chery – 2 569 Jetour – 2 020 Mahindra – 1 429 Isuzu – 1 371 Omoda & Jaecoo – 1 369 BMW – 1 349 Kia – 1 312 Renault – 1 240 Stellantis – 811

Month in detail

Despite ongoing challenges stemming from record fuel price hikes, the 19th straight month of new vehicle sales increases again saw more than 50 000 units being sold.

According to the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (Naamsa), May’s tally of 51 071 units still registered an uptake of 12.8% over the 45 287 vehicles sold 12 months ago.

At the same time, it also became the month’s highest figure since 2013..

The rest of the various segments were as follows:

Passenger Vehicles Light Commercial Vehicles Medium-Duty Commercial Vehicles Heavy-Duty Commercial Vehicles Exports 2025 31 701 10 978 632 1 976 30 859 2026 36 871 11 251 718 2 231 29 392 Variation +16.3% +2.5% +13.6% +12.9% -4.8%

May Top 50 best-sellers