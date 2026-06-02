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Jetour T2 and Chery hit the highest notes in May new vehicle sales

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By Charl Bosch

Motoring Journalist

8 minute read

2 June 2026

04:00 pm

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Despite ongoing local market challenges, new vehicle sales stayed on top for a 19th consecutive month.

Jetour South Africa prices T1 and T2

The Jetour ranked as one of the biggest winners of the May new vehicle sales roster. Picture: Jetour

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Mother brand Chery and its resolute sub-brand, Jetour, provided the biggest surprise of the ongoing new vehicle sales hike in May with a record uptake of Tiggo 4 and T2 respectively.

Wuhu delight

A month which saw the local market extend its sales gain to 19 consecutive months, the Tiggo 4, which remains a combination of Tiggo 4 Pro and Cross, topped 2 059 sales – an improvement of the 1 871 moved in April.

As such, it also remains the country’s best-selling imported vehicle and second best performing passenger vehicle overall behind the locally-made Volkswagen Polo Vivo.

By contrast, the T2 jumped a notch to 10th place at the expense of the Isuzu D-Max, with an offset of 1 090 compared to its record setting 1 004 in April.

In what is expected to be its penultimate month of sales ahead of the arrival of the new generation AN220 at the end of June, the outgoing AN110 generation Toyota Hilux remained the Republic’s top-seller on 2 448.

The Polo Vivo, meanwhile, leapfrogged the Ford Ranger to become May’s runner-up on 2 335 versus 2 073.

Behind the Tiggo 4, the Hyundai Grand i10 jumped a single position from April’s sixth to fifth with an offset of 1 829, followed by the Suzuki Swift’s 1 588.

In a month which saw imported vehicles outsell locally-made products by six to four, the Great Wall Motors (GWM) Jolion ranked seventh on 1 345, with the Toyota Corolla Cross placing eighth as the only other South African-made vehicle within the top 10 on 1 210.

Placing ninth above the T2 was the Suzuki Fronx on 1 177.

Outside the top 10, the Isuzu’s 1 009 saw it being the only vehicle to record more than 1 000 units sales.

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In one of its best performances to date, the Ford Territory chalked up 495 signatures, while those of the Tata Tiago surged to 408.

BYD’s top-seller, the Dolphin Surf, capped the month’s 50 best-sellers off with sales off 220 units.

Best-selling brands

Out of the best-selling brands, Toyota moved 10 667, with Suzuki placing second 5 546.

Volkswagen, whose sales include those of Audi as well, remained third on 5 295, followed by Hyundai on 3 055 and Ford with 2 932.

GWM kept its ranking above its arch rival Chery for the accolade of best-selling Chinese vehicle brand with 2 605 as opposed to 2 569 vehicles sold.

The performance of the T2 lifted saw Jetour place behind its parent brand on 2 020, followed by a surgent Mahindra, who jumped from five place from 14th in April to ninth in May with 1 429 vehicles sold.

Isuzu completed the top 10 with 1 371 vehicles sold.

Top 15

  1. Toyota – 10 667
  2. Suzuki – 5 546
  3. Volkswagen – 5 295
  4. Hyundai – 3 054
  5. Ford – 2 932
  6. GWM – 2 605
  7. Chery – 2 569
  8. Jetour – 2 020
  9. Mahindra – 1 429
  10. Isuzu – 1 371
  11. Omoda & Jaecoo – 1 369
  12. BMW – 1 349
  13. Kia – 1 312
  14. Renault – 1 240
  15. Stellantis – 811

Month in detail

Despite ongoing challenges stemming from record fuel price hikes, the 19th straight month of new vehicle sales increases again saw more than 50 000 units being sold.

According to the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (Naamsa), May’s tally of 51 071 units still registered an uptake of 12.8% over the 45 287 vehicles sold 12 months ago.

At the same time, it also became the month’s highest figure since 2013..

The rest of the various segments were as follows:

Passenger VehiclesLight Commercial VehiclesMedium-Duty Commercial VehiclesHeavy-Duty Commercial VehiclesExports
202531 70110 9786321 97630 859
202636 87111 2517182 23129 392
Variation+16.3%+2.5%+13.6%+12.9%-4.8%

May Top 50 best-sellers

  1. Toyota Hilux – 2 448
  2. Volkswagen Polo Vivo – 2 335
  3. Ford Ranger – 2 073
  4. Chery Tiggo 4 – 2 059#
  5. Hyundai Grand i10 – 1 829*
  6. Suzuki Swift – 1 588
  7. GWM Haval Jolion – 1 345
  8. Toyota Corolla Cross – 1 210
  9. Suzuki Fronx – 1 177
  10. Jetour T2 – 1 090
  11. Isuzu D-Max – 1 009
  12. Toyota Starlet – 992
  13. Toyota Starlet Cross – 944
  14. Toyota Vitz – 881
  15. Omoda C5 – 858
  16. Suzuki Ertiga – 841
  17. Volkswagen Polo – 713
  18. Kia Sonet – 689*
  19. GWM P-Series – 689#
  20. Toyota Rumion – 665
  21. Mahindra XUV 3X0 – 636*
  22. Mahindra Pik Up – 632
  23. Toyota Fortuner – 570
  24. Toyota HiAce – 553*
  25. Volkswagen T-Cross – 541
  26. Nissan Magnite – 500*
  27. Ford Territory – 495
  28. Toyota Land Cruiser 70-Series – 495#
  29. Jetour T1 – 448
  30. Renault Kwid – 444
  31. Hyundai i20 – 432
  32. Volkswagen Amarok – 417
  33. Tata Tiago – 408
  34. Suzuki Baleno – 386
  35. GWM Haval H6 – 374
  36. Chery Tiggo 7 – 333
  37. Renault Triber – 333
  38. Toyota Land Cruiser Prado – 323
  39. Renault Kiger – 310
  40. Suzuki S-Presso – 299
  41. Suzuki DZire – 294
  42. Jetour Dashing – 293
  43. Nissan Navara – 288
  44. Citroën C3 – 278
  45. Hyundai Exter – 263
  46. JAC T-Series – 261
  47. Suzuki Eeco – 255
  48. Jaecoo J5 – 253
  49. BYD Dolphin Surf – 242
  50. Volkswagen Polo Sedan – 220
    Note:
    *: Includes commercial variants
    #: Combinations of two models

Read more on these topics

Chery Jetour National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (NAAMSA ) Toyota

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