Jetour T2 and Chery hit the highest notes in May new vehicle sales

Despite ongoing local market challenges, new vehicle sales stayed on top for a 19th consecutive month.
Mother brand Chery and its resolute sub-brand, Jetour, provided the biggest surprise of the ongoing new vehicle sales hike in May with a record uptake of Tiggo 4 and T2 respectively.
Wuhu delight
A month which saw the local market extend its sales gain to 19 consecutive months, the Tiggo 4, which remains a combination of Tiggo 4 Pro and Cross, topped 2 059 sales – an improvement of the 1 871 moved in April.
As such, it also remains the country’s best-selling imported vehicle and second best performing passenger vehicle overall behind the locally-made Volkswagen Polo Vivo.
By contrast, the T2 jumped a notch to 10th place at the expense of the Isuzu D-Max, with an offset of 1 090 compared to its record setting 1 004 in April.
In what is expected to be its penultimate month of sales ahead of the arrival of the new generation AN220 at the end of June, the outgoing AN110 generation Toyota Hilux remained the Republic’s top-seller on 2 448.
The Polo Vivo, meanwhile, leapfrogged the Ford Ranger to become May’s runner-up on 2 335 versus 2 073.
Behind the Tiggo 4, the Hyundai Grand i10 jumped a single position from April’s sixth to fifth with an offset of 1 829, followed by the Suzuki Swift’s 1 588.
In a month which saw imported vehicles outsell locally-made products by six to four, the Great Wall Motors (GWM) Jolion ranked seventh on 1 345, with the Toyota Corolla Cross placing eighth as the only other South African-made vehicle within the top 10 on 1 210.
Placing ninth above the T2 was the Suzuki Fronx on 1 177.
Outside the top 10, the Isuzu’s 1 009 saw it being the only vehicle to record more than 1 000 units sales.
In one of its best performances to date, the Ford Territory chalked up 495 signatures, while those of the Tata Tiago surged to 408.
BYD’s top-seller, the Dolphin Surf, capped the month’s 50 best-sellers off with sales off 220 units.
Best-selling brands
Out of the best-selling brands, Toyota moved 10 667, with Suzuki placing second 5 546.
Volkswagen, whose sales include those of Audi as well, remained third on 5 295, followed by Hyundai on 3 055 and Ford with 2 932.
GWM kept its ranking above its arch rival Chery for the accolade of best-selling Chinese vehicle brand with 2 605 as opposed to 2 569 vehicles sold.
The performance of the T2 lifted saw Jetour place behind its parent brand on 2 020, followed by a surgent Mahindra, who jumped from five place from 14th in April to ninth in May with 1 429 vehicles sold.
Isuzu completed the top 10 with 1 371 vehicles sold.
Top 15
- Toyota – 10 667
- Suzuki – 5 546
- Volkswagen – 5 295
- Hyundai – 3 054
- Ford – 2 932
- GWM – 2 605
- Chery – 2 569
- Jetour – 2 020
- Mahindra – 1 429
- Isuzu – 1 371
- Omoda & Jaecoo – 1 369
- BMW – 1 349
- Kia – 1 312
- Renault – 1 240
- Stellantis – 811
Month in detail
Despite ongoing challenges stemming from record fuel price hikes, the 19th straight month of new vehicle sales increases again saw more than 50 000 units being sold.
According to the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (Naamsa), May’s tally of 51 071 units still registered an uptake of 12.8% over the 45 287 vehicles sold 12 months ago.
At the same time, it also became the month’s highest figure since 2013..
The rest of the various segments were as follows:
|Passenger Vehicles
|Light Commercial Vehicles
|Medium-Duty Commercial Vehicles
|Heavy-Duty Commercial Vehicles
|Exports
|2025
|31 701
|10 978
|632
|1 976
|30 859
|2026
|36 871
|11 251
|718
|2 231
|29 392
|Variation
|+16.3%
|+2.5%
|+13.6%
|+12.9%
|-4.8%
May Top 50 best-sellers
- Toyota Hilux – 2 448
- Volkswagen Polo Vivo – 2 335
- Ford Ranger – 2 073
- Chery Tiggo 4 – 2 059#
- Hyundai Grand i10 – 1 829*
- Suzuki Swift – 1 588
- GWM Haval Jolion – 1 345
- Toyota Corolla Cross – 1 210
- Suzuki Fronx – 1 177
- Jetour T2 – 1 090
- Isuzu D-Max – 1 009
- Toyota Starlet – 992
- Toyota Starlet Cross – 944
- Toyota Vitz – 881
- Omoda C5 – 858
- Suzuki Ertiga – 841
- Volkswagen Polo – 713
- Kia Sonet – 689*
- GWM P-Series – 689#
- Toyota Rumion – 665
- Mahindra XUV 3X0 – 636*
- Mahindra Pik Up – 632
- Toyota Fortuner – 570
- Toyota HiAce – 553*
- Volkswagen T-Cross – 541
- Nissan Magnite – 500*
- Ford Territory – 495
- Toyota Land Cruiser 70-Series – 495#
- Jetour T1 – 448
- Renault Kwid – 444
- Hyundai i20 – 432
- Volkswagen Amarok – 417
- Tata Tiago – 408
- Suzuki Baleno – 386
- GWM Haval H6 – 374
- Chery Tiggo 7 – 333
- Renault Triber – 333
- Toyota Land Cruiser Prado – 323
- Renault Kiger – 310
- Suzuki S-Presso – 299
- Suzuki DZire – 294
- Jetour Dashing – 293
- Nissan Navara – 288
- Citroën C3 – 278
- Hyundai Exter – 263
- JAC T-Series – 261
- Suzuki Eeco – 255
- Jaecoo J5 – 253
- BYD Dolphin Surf – 242
- Volkswagen Polo Sedan – 220
Note:
*: Includes commercial variants
#: Combinations of two models