Mercedes-Benz readying GLA farewell with new Night Edition

Limited edition is based on the petrol 200 variant and won't be offered with the turbodiesel engine.

Ahead of the reported arrival of the all-new third generation later this year, Mercedes-Benz South Africa has unveiled what could be seen as a final farewell edition of the current GLA.

Outside

Based on the AMG Line, the Night Edition carries over the changes applied three years ago as part of the GLA’s one and only facelift, but with a number of otherwise optional extras included.

Externally, the Night’s unique touches consist of model specific 20-inch AMG alloy wheels, LED headlights and, as per its name, the AMG Night Package.

Finally, only one colour has been made available, Alpine Grey, which falls under the three-pointed star’s bespoke Manufaktur personalisation programme.

Inside

Inside, the pair of 10.25-inch displays has been retained, with the only change from the normal AMG Line being Nappa leather trim on the steering wheel.

Standard inside are the pair of 10.25-inch displays. Image: Mercedes-Benz

On the specification front, other cost options fitted as standard amount to the Parking Package, the Mirror Package, automatic lumbar support for the driver’s seat and a reverse camera.

Petrol only

Bringing the total GLA range to five, the Night Edition comes solely in GLA 200 guise, which means motivation from the Renault co-developed 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine.

As per its name, the AMG Night Package has been made standard. Image: Mercedes-Benz

Outputting 120kW/270Nm, the unit continues to drive the front wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox only.

Price

Essentially the new flagship GLA 200 derivative, the Night Edition’s price tag includes a five-year/100 000 km service and maintenance plan.

GLA 200 Progressive – R911 040

GLA 200 AMG Line – R911 040

GLA 200 Night Edition – R932 387

GLA 200d Progressive – R978 980

GLA 200d AMG Line – R1 008 680

