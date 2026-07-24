End of year launch time confirmed for all-new Subaru Outback

Controversial new generation Outback makes the transition from the estate to crossover.

An apparent time of reveal of the seventh-generation Subaru Outback has reportedly been set after its local market arrival was confirmed in April.

Revealed just over a year ago in the United States, the Outback makes the transition from estate to a crossover, despite having been sold separately from the model it had been based on, the Legacy, since 2009.

Dimensions

Based on a revised version of the Global Platform shared with the new Forester, the Outback’s dimensions amount to the following:

Length : 4 880mm;

: 4 880mm; Wheelbase : 2 745mm;

: 2 745mm; Height : 1 715mm;

: 1 715mm; Width: 1 880mm.

Reportedly able to tow 2 000kg, the Outback offers up 530 litres of boot space, which expands to 1 211 litres with the split rear seats folded.

Rear-end styling, though largely new, still has element from the outgoing Outback. Picture: Subaru

It is unknown whether the more hardcore off-road-focused Wilderness variant will be added to the local line-up.

Inside

Debuting an equally new interior, the South African-spec Outback is expected to feature the new 12.1-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as the equally new 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and centre console.

Centre stage inside goes to the new new 12.1-inch infotainment system. Picture: Subaru

Along with the former system marking the return of physical buttons, the latest generation EyeSight system is also set to feature, with its respective upgrades comprising an improved forward-facing and surround-view camera system, plus a first-time hands-free autonomous driving setting.

Power options

Up front, the Outback is anticipated to retain the same engines as the outgoing Outback, namely the normally aspirated 2.5-litre flat-four that produces 137kW/254Nm, and the turbocharged 2.4 rated at 194kW/382Nm.

Both units will be mated to a recalibrated Lineartronic CVT, with drive going to all four wheels.

Arriving when?

According to a report by CAR Magazine, the Outback will make its market debut in December, with final price and spec to be announced then.

At present, the local line-up spans three versions, the 2.5-litre engined Field and Touring priced at R839 000 and R889 000 respectively, and the turbocharged XT stickered at R999 000.