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End of year launch time confirmed for all-new Subaru Outback

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Compiled by Charl Bosch

Motoring Journalist

3 minute read

24 July 2026

10:00 am

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Controversial new generation Outback makes the transition from the estate to crossover.

Subaru confirms South Africa launch time for new Outback

All-new seventh-generation Outback will arrive later this year. Picture: Subaru

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An apparent time of reveal of the seventh-generation Subaru Outback has reportedly been set after its local market arrival was confirmed in April.

Revealed just over a year ago in the United States, the Outback makes the transition from estate to a crossover, despite having been sold separately from the model it had been based on, the Legacy, since 2009.

Dimensions

Based on a revised version of the Global Platform shared with the new Forester, the Outback’s dimensions amount to the following:

  • Length: 4 880mm;
  • Wheelbase: 2 745mm;
  • Height: 1 715mm;
  • Width: 1 880mm.

Reportedly able to tow 2 000kg, the Outback offers up 530 litres of boot space, which expands to 1 211 litres with the split rear seats folded.

All-new Subaru Outback revealed
Rear-end styling, though largely new, still has element from the outgoing Outback. Picture: Subaru

It is unknown whether the more hardcore off-road-focused Wilderness variant will be added to the local line-up.

Inside

Debuting an equally new interior, the South African-spec Outback is expected to feature the new 12.1-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as the equally new 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and centre console.

Subaru confirms South Africa launch time for new Outback
Centre stage inside goes to the new new 12.1-inch infotainment system. Picture: Subaru

Along with the former system marking the return of physical buttons, the latest generation EyeSight system is also set to feature, with its respective upgrades comprising an improved forward-facing and surround-view camera system, plus a first-time hands-free autonomous driving setting.

Power options

Up front, the Outback is anticipated to retain the same engines as the outgoing Outback, namely the normally aspirated 2.5-litre flat-four that produces 137kW/254Nm, and the turbocharged 2.4 rated at 194kW/382Nm.

Both units will be mated to a recalibrated Lineartronic CVT, with drive going to all four wheels.

Arriving when?

According to a report by CAR Magazine, the Outback will make its market debut in December, with final price and spec to be announced then.

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At present, the local line-up spans three versions, the 2.5-litre engined Field and Touring priced at R839 000 and R889 000 respectively, and the turbocharged XT stickered at R999 000.

Read more on these topics

Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) Subaru

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