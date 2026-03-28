Toyota Corolla Cross GR-S sticks to tried and trusted recipe

Changes to the updated flagship crossover/SUV kept to subtle styling tweaks.

Toyota has applied its familiar mantra of “if it ain’t broke don’t fix it” in updating the Corolla Cross GR-Sport (GR-S).

While the rest of the Corolla Cross range received a facelift 14 months ago, the Japanese carmaker held back on updating the flagship model of South Africa’s best-selling C SUV until now. But the enhancements are very subtle and include little more than a few styling tweaks outside and inside.

Choice of two powertrains

The Prospecton-built Toyota Corolla Cross GR-S is again offered in two powertrains which also serves on the rest of the model range; a self-charging hybrid (HEV) and 1.8-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. The free-breathing petrol mill produces 103kW of power and 172Nm of torque, while a system total of 90kW/143Nm is developed by the combination of 1.8-litre engine, electric motor and battery pack in the HEV. The drive in both models goes to the front wheels via CVT transmission.

While the rest of the updated model range swopped out its black grille for a body-colour grille integrated into the front bumper, the GR-S has kept the dedicated mesh grille as Toyota says it “creates a more agile and dynamic appearance. However, the colour of the grille frame that extends on the sides has been changed from gloss black to body colour.

Other exterior tweaks include new LED headlights with sequential turn signal, new taillight design, new brushed aluminium front and rear skidplates, black model name on the tailgate and 18-inch alloy wheels that changes from black to six-spoke machined finish design.

The Corolla Cross GR-S is offered in three bi-tone colours; Glacier White, Chromium Silver and Arizona Red, each paired with a black roof.

The GR-S rides on 18-inch machined finish alloys. Picture: Supplied

Corolla Cross GR-S cabin now more sporty

In the cabin, red seat belts, aluminium sports pedals and GR logo on the steering wheel join existing sporty elements in the form of black GR-S leather with red stitching and embroidered GR logos on the headrests.

Making its debut across the entire range is a new centre console which according to Toyota features an elevated design, sleek central layout and advanced convenience. The gear lever features black leather with red stitching and the console itself clad in piano black.

Another new addition is the inclusion of paddle shifters in the petrol model.

Carried over from before are 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, 10.1-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 360-degree camera and electric tailgate with kick sensor.

Like the Gr model derivatives, the Corolla Cross GR-S also comes standard with Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 which features advanced driver assist systems like rear cross-traffic alert. Passive safety systems include seven airbags.

Retuned suspension

While the GR-S does not have any form of power bump over the standard models, it does feature retuned suspension. This, according to Toyota, enhances handling and road feedback and maintain the comfort required for a variety of South African driving conditions.

A GR-S logo now features on the steering wheel. Picture: Supplied

This week’s short little launch drive around Pretoria was never going to teach The Citizen Motoring anything new as we have spent plenty of time in the Corolla Cross since its local launch in 2022. However, it did serve as a timely reminder what an excellent product it is. Never mind its smashingly good looks, the fact that it wears the badge of Mzansi’s favourite car brand with styling inspired from its racing division sets it apart from anything else out there.

Excellent drive

There is enough power, its handles superbly well and the suspension does an excellent job at keeping the ride plush.

While the HEV will save you at the pumps, the petrol model is more responsive and definitely a better choice if it’s a sportier drive you’re after. Like in the Corolla sedan, the CVT does an excellent job.

The Corolla Cross GR-S is Toyota’s best-selling product in its entire GR-Sport portfolio and it’s easy to see why. The updates will only make it more desirable.

Corolla Cross GR-S pricing

1.8 Xi – R420 700

1.8 XS – R458 400

1.8 XR – R508 200

1.8 XS HEV – R501 100

1.8 XR HEV – R552 400

1.8 GR-S – R527 000

1.8 GR-S HEV – R569 700

*Pricing includes six-services/90 000km service plan and three-year/100 000km warranty. HEV models also come with eight-year/160 000km battery warranty.