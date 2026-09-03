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All-electric Suzuki eVitara makes surprise South African debut but…

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By Charl Bosch

Motoring Journalist

3 minute read

3 September 2026

03:00 pm

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At present, no plans are currently in place to sell the eVitara in South Africa.

Suzuki eVitara shown at Kyalami Festival of Motoring

eVitara was an unexpected reveal at the Kyalami Festival of Motoring last week. Picture: Charl Bosch

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Suzuki provided a surprise of its own at the Kyalami Festival of Motoring last week by removing the wraps from the eVitara as part of an interest gauging exercise.

What is it?

Hamamatsu’s first fully electric crossover, the eVitara is the work of its Maruti division in India, with its unveiling at Kyalami not confirming South African market availability anytime soon.

Described as a feasibility study amidst the steady rise and acceptance of EVs in South Africa, the eVitara’s unveiling had the added interest of senior Suzuki executives from Japan and India being in attendance.

Dimensions

Produced at the main Maruti Suzuki plant in Ahmedabad, the eVitara rides on an electrified version of the Heartect platform called Heartect-e, with the following dimensions:

  • Length: 4 275 mm;
  • Wheelbase: 2 700 mm;
  • Height: 1 640 mm;
  • Width: 1 800 mm

According to Maruti Suzuki, boot space is rated at 306-litres with the 40/20/40 split rear seat upright.

Single or dual-motor

Available in three trim levels in India, where a Toyota version is also marketed as the Urban Cruiser EV, the eVitara is powered by either a 49-kWh or 61-kWh battery, the former producing 106kW/193Nm and the latter 128kW/193Nm.

The respective ranges are 440 km and 543 km, with both requiring 49 minutes to charge from 10-80% using a DC fast charger up to 70 kW.

Suzuki eVitara shown at Kyalami Festival of Motoring
Interior design and layout is unique to the eVitara. Picture: Charl Bosch

Displayed at Kyalami, though, was the dual-motor all-wheel drive, whose combination of the latter battery and a secondary electric motor provides 135kW/307Nm.

The claimed range is 472 km and the expected waiting time using the 70 kW DC charger, 45 minutes.

In total, both the two-wheel drive and all-wheel drive feature three driving modes; Eco. Normal and Sport, with the latter having two addition off-road modes; Auto and Trail.

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Not coming

Priced from Rs 1 619 000, which amounts to R274 579 when directly converted and without taxes, the eVitara, is only an exercise study and therefore, not anticipated to go on-sale in South Africa soon.

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