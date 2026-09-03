iCaur South Africa encourages you to customise your V23

Rather than treating it as an aftermarket addition, iCaur intends to make customisation part of the ownership experience.

iCaur has introduced an OEM-backed customisation offering that allows you to personalise its vehicles, like the V23, through wraps, decals, accessories and more extensive styling options.

Personalisation has always been central to iCaur’s thinking and the philosophy finds an especially clear expression in the V23.

Its upright shape, distinctive proportions and clearly defined exterior panels provide a natural canvas for contrasting colours, graphic treatments and accessories.

You gotta live a little

“Life is too short to drive a boring car,” says Shannon Gahagan, national brand and marketing manager at iCaur and Omoda & Jaecoo South Africa.

“We want an iCaur to feel like an invitation rather than a default setting. We bring the attitude, while our customers bring the personality.”

Customer interest has already included colour-blocking across selected iCaur V23 panels, which include subtle pastel treatments to darker wraps extending from the waistline to the roof.

Wraps may also be used to incorporate personal designs or company branding without the permanence of a painted finish. This means customers can develop their designs with the assistance of iCaur’s preferred specialists, who also install the completed treatment.

The offering includes interior and exterior accessories and more extensive body-kit transformations. Picture: Supplied

Customers have so much choice

Customers may choose anything from a small decal or contrasting panel to a more extensive transformation. These options can be selected before the vehicle is purchased or added at any point during the ownership lifecycle.

Customers interested in customising their vehicle can contact their preferred iCaur dealership to discuss the available options.

Pricing

The current wrap offerings range from individual panels to partial and full vehicle wraps.

Full wrap – R35 000

Half wrap – R18 000

Sides only – R12 500

Bonnet only – R3 600

Boot only – R3 600

The cost of the wrap may be financed as part of the vehicle purchase.

iCaur wants to give customers the freedom to create a vehicle that more closely reflects their personality. Picture: Supplied

Other accessories are available

A growing selection of interior and exterior accessories are also available for your iCaur V23. This includes phone holders, GoPro mounts, roof racks, side ladders and luggage boxes.

The offering uses Avery MPI 1105 Super Cast wrapping film with DOL 1460Z laminate. The material is approximately 100 microns thick and has a stated lifespan of up to 10 years.

Wraps carry a three-year fitment warranty against popping and peeling. Manufacturer fade cover applies for one year on horizontal surfaces and two years on vertical surfaces.

Replace without damage

The material can be removed or replaced later without damaging the underlying OEM paintwork when the correct procedures are followed.

Regular cleaning is recommended, particularly after exposure to bird droppings, acidic rain residue and other contaminants that may affect the wrap’s appearance over time.

All customisations must remain within safety, warranty and roadworthiness requirements of the vehicle.

Wraps and accessories may not obstruct visibility or interfere with lighting, registration plates, cameras, sensors or other safety-related equipment.

“This is about making personalisation accessible without compromising the integrity of the vehicle,” says Gahagan.

“Our owners are not passive buyers. They help bring the brand to life through the choices they make and the personality they add.”