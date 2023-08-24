WATCH: Five-door Suzuki Jimny makes landfall in South Africa

Order books are officially open, but sales will only commence towards the end of 2023.

Five-door Jimny receives a chrome-effect grille as opposed to the black trimmed finished setup on the three-door.

Confirmed for South Africa shortly after its world debut at the Delhi Auto Expo in January, Suzuki Auto South Africa officially unveiled the five-door Jimny during the official media of the Kyalami Festival of Motoring on Thursday (24 August).

Watch the five-door Jimny in action

Set to be exhibited throughout the weekend that kicks-off on Friday and ends on Sunday, the long awaited debut of the extended wheelbase Jimny ends three years of speculative reports that first came to light in 2020 following rumours of Suzuki’s Maruti division in India plotting a lifestyle version in the absence of the three-door not sold in said market.

ALSO READ: Wait no more: Five-door Suzuki Jimny officially revealed

Joining the Fronx and XL6 as the third new Suzuki model to be launched in August, the Jimny five-door will only go on-sale near year-end with pricing to be announced then.

Three, now five

Retaining the same 210 mm of ground clearance as the three-door, along with an unchanged width (1 645 mm) and for South Africa, height of 1 720 mm, the Jimny’s ladder-frame chassis has been stretched by 340 mm – 360 mm elsewhere – to 3 965 mm and its wheelbase by a similar amount to 2 590 mm.

Compared to the three-door, the five-door’s wheelbase and overall length have both been stretched by 340 mm.

According to Suzuki, boot space increases from 59-litres to 211-litres with the rear seats up, while the approach, departure and breakover angles are as follows:

Jimny three-door Jimny five-door Breakover angle 28-degrees 24-degrees Departure angle 49-degrees 47-degrees Approach angle 37-degrees 36-degrees

A new nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system now comes standard on the top-spec GLX.

Still to be detailed from a specification front, but confirmed to receive the upgraded nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as automatic climate control on the top-rung GLX, the five-door Jimny carries over the combination of the 1.5 K15B petrol engine, producing 75kW/130Nm, and the five-speed manual or four-speed automatic gearbox.

Extended length has significantly improved rear passenger legroom over the three-door.

Tipping the scales at 1 200 kg in its heaviest form, 90 kg more than the comparative three-door, the five-door Jimny continues to be fitted as standard with the AllGrip four-wheel-drive system, a limited slip differential, Hill Start Assist and Hill Descent Control.

Pick your hue

For South Africa, six mono-tone colours have been availed; Arctic White, Silky Silver, Granite Grey, Bluish Black, Celestial Blue and Jungle Green.

Boot space now measures 211-litres with the rear seats in place.

Completing the colour chart are three dual-tone hues all contrasted with a black roof; Chiffon Ivory, Sizzling Red and Kinetic Yellow.

No pricing yet

Now available for ordering, pricing for the five-door Jimny, as mentioned, will only be announced closer to year end, but expect a significant premium over the three-door that starts at R373 900 for the entry-level GA, and ends at R419 900 for the flagship GLX automatic.

NOW READ: In South Africa soon: Suzuki approves five-door Jimny and XL6