SUV-flavoured, six-seat only new Suzuki XL6 priced

XL6 arrives on the back of benefitting from a mid-life facelift last year.

Subtle but easy-to-spot changes have taken place in differentiating the XL6 from the Ertiga on which it is based. Image: Suzuki.

After confirmation last week, Suzuki Auto South Africa has officially divulged price and specification details of the step-up from the Ertiga MPV, the XL6.

Dimensions

Made by Suzuki’s Maruti division in India since 2019, the XL6 arrives on the back of a mid-life facelift applied last year that saw the inclusion of a mild-hybrid powertrain derived from the new Grand Vitara.

For South Africa though, the XL6 does without the powerplant in question in addition to offering only six seats, more than likely as a way of avoiding cannibalising seals from the cheaper seven-seat exclusive Ertiga.

ALSO READ: In South Africa soon: Suzuki approves five-door Jimny and XL6

Based on Suzuki’s Heartect platform that underpins the Ertiga as well as its rebadged sibling, the Toyota Rumion, the XL6 measures 4 445 mm long, 1 775 mm wide and 1 700 mm tall.

Changes from the Eritga at the rear include blacked-out taillight clusters and the satin silver faux skidplate. Image: Suzuki.

Its wheelbase is identical to that of its sibling at 2 740 mm, the XL6 is, however, wider by 40 mm, taller by 10 mm and longer by 50 mm. The claimed ground clearance is 180 mm.

In terms of boot space, the XL6 offers-up 209-litres, which expands to 692-litres with the rear seat folded down – a drop of 111-litres from the Ertiga.

Spec

Styled to resemble an SUV despite its MPV aesthetic, the XL6 debuts with a choice of two trim levels spread out over four models, the familiar entry-level GL and top-spec GLX.

Unlike in India, the South African market XL6 comes standard with six seats. Image: Maruti Suzuki.

Mirroring the Zeta and Alpha trim grades of the Indian model, the base-spec GL rides on 15-inch alloy wheels as opposed to 16-inches, while also losing out on four airbags for a total of two. It does, however, gain LED fog lamps and cruise control.

The rest of the spec sheet is otherwise identical to the Zeta and consists of climate control with separate rear vents, all-round electric windows, keyless entry and push-button start, plus the following:

ventilated front cupholders;

reverse camera;

seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system;

six-speaker sound system;

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto;

electric mirrors;

LED headlights;

ABS with EBD;

Hill Hold Assist;

Electronic Stability Programme

Both GL and GLX trim levels receive climate control and a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system as standard. Image: Suzuki.

Reserved for the GLX are the mentioned 16-inch alloys, auto-levelling LED headlights, imitation leather upholstery, folding electric mirrors, a leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel and a standard two-tone roof that results in a gloss black finish for the mirror caps.

Not offered, again likely as a result of costs, is the four-speaker Arkamys sound system and the 360-degree surround-view camera system available on the Indian Alpha derivative.

Familiar heart

Up front, the omnipresent normally aspirated 1.5 K15B petrol engines drive the front wheels through a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic gearbox.

Favoured above the newer K15C hybrid unit, the free-breathing petrol develops 77kW/138Nm and is said to consume unleaded at a rate of six litres per 100 km for the manual and 6.1 L/100 km for the automatic.

Colours and price

In total, the XL6’s colour palette spans four colours; Grandeur Grey, Splendid Silver, Celestial Blue and Arctic White Pearl with Opulent Red and Brave Khaki Pearl being selectable only on the GL.

On the GLX, the dual-tone scheme consists of a Midnight Black roof being contrasted with the Splendid Silver, Brave Khai and Opulent Red body colours.

Included with each XL6’s sticker price is a five-year/100 000 km warranty as well as a four-year/60 000 km service plan.

XL6 1.5 GL – R326 900

XL6 1.5 GL AT – R345 900

XL6 1.5 GLX – R341 900

XL6 1.5 GLX AT – R360 900

NOW READ: Suzuki XL6 debuts in India as plusher Ertiga