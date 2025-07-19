Suzuki Grand Vitara keen to show why its the grandest of them all

The GV badge made its return to the Suzuki stable in 2023 as the brand's flagship SUV.

Our Suzuki Grand Vitara is clad in bicolour Splendid Silver with black roof and side mirrors. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

Our popular Suzuki Fronx compact crossover SUV departed our long-term fleet in June after a six-month stay, making way for its bigger sibling the Grand Vitara.

As the Vitara part naming has been applied in various of the Japanese manufacturer’s products, a quick run-down of its history is in order. Local history at least, as it is much less complicated than its global history.

South Africans first encountered the nomenclature in Grand Vitara guise when Suzuki opened its local doors in 2008. This badge eventually made way for the Vitara and for a while was offered alongside the smaller Vitara Brezza. But then Maruti Suzuki in India, which manufacturers the car in collaboration with production partner Toyota Kirloskar Motor, stopped exporting the second generation which was renamed to Brezza.

Suzuki Grand Vitara returns

The export void was filled with the reintroduction of the Suzuki Grand Vitara badge, albeit it is a bigger car than the Vitara Brezza was. The Grand Vitara is 4 340mm long, where the Vitara Brezza conformed to India’s tax friendly sub-four metre rule.

Since the Grand Vitara’s reintroduction just over two years ago, the Vitara has since been dropped from Suzuki’s portfolio. This left the GV as the manufacturer’s flagship SUV, with the Fronx crossover SUV coming on board as a spiritual replacement for the Vitara Brezza.

The Suzuki Grand Vitara GLX rides on 17-inch machine polished alloy wheels. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

Over in the Toyota stable, the Grand Vitara’s production sibling has kept the Urban Cruiser moniker which was also used for its own version of the Vitara Brezza. The Starlet Cross has joined as Toyota’s version of the Fronx.

The Citizen Motoring‘s long-term Suzuki Grand Vitara in GLX automatic trim is at R453 900 the second most expensive model in the line-up after the top-of-the-range mild hybrid all-wheel drive variant which comes at a R99 000 premium. But as both these two is kitted out in GLX trim, our tester is currently the best-specced Suzuki product money can buy barring the mild electrical assistance and all-paw grip.

Familiar petrol engine

Up front is the familiar KB15B 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that features in so many of Suzuki’s local cars and is in our opinion one of the reasons for their remarkable sales success in recent years. It produces 77kW of power and 138Nm which is sent to the front wheels via four-speed automatic transmission. The dated box isn’t everyone’s cup of tea comparted to the easy-shifting five-speed manual. But it’s the job done just fine if you are not in a hurry.

Suzuki claims that it will sip six litres per 100km which we’ll put to the test over the coming months.

While our GV does not feature all-wheel drive, its ground clearance of 210mm is the same as the go-anywhere Jimny. Suzuki says the seats, suspension and electric steering have been created for a comfortable ride on rough and uneven surfaces.

In GLX trim, the Suzuki Grand Vitara comes standard with 9-inch infotainment system. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

The GV features good looks, which according to the manufacturer pays homage to the original Grand Vitara. Exterior highlights include a multi-level grille flanked by three-point LED daytime running lights and a rear three-dimensional LED light bar. GLX specific silver roof rails and 17-inch machine-polished alloys round off the picture.

Loads of features

Our tester is finished in bicolour which combines Splendid Silver paintwork with black roof and side mirrors.

Inside, the GLX features full leatherette trim and 9-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Plus 360-degree surround view camera, wireless charging tray, head-up display, keyless start/stop, ambient lighting and panoramic sunroof.

Safety comes in the form of six airbags, electronic stability control, ABS with EBA, hill-hold assist and rear parking sensors.

The Suzuki Grand Vitara comes standard with six-year/90 000 km service plan and five-year/200 000 km warranty.