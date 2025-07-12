PODCAST: Why Suzuki Fronx stays ahead of Toyota Starlet Cross

This crossover has done the Suzuki badge proud by outselling its production sibling.

The name Suzuki Fronx is derived from the words “crossing” and new “frontiers”. Little did the Japanese manufacturer know how poetic this meaning would become in the first two years since its local introduction.

A collaboration between Suzuki and Toyota sees many of their cars shares platforms. These siblings are built alongside each other by Maruti Suzuki in India.

This partnership has traditionally seen Toyota holding the upper hand in sales. Except for the seven-seater Ertiga and Rumion, which is likely because most of the former’s sales lies in rental and commercial transport than in families buying it as passenger cars.

When you look at the rest, Toyota have held the aces whether it’s the Vitz vs Celerio, Starlet vs Baleno or Urban Cruiser vs Grand Vitara. But the Suzuki Fronx has manged to buck that trend against the Toyota Starlet Cross.

Suzuki Fronx makes a Pitstop

On this week’s episode of our Pitstop podcast, we discuss the remarkable performance of the Fronx. The Citizen Motoring recently gave back the keys of a Suzuki Fronx GLX manual after spending six months in it.

The manual Fronx is powered by the familiar 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. It produces 77kW of power and 132Nm of torque which is sent to the front wheels via five-speed manual gearbox.

Good looks, lots of tech

One of the reasons for its success in our opinion is its good looks. Highlights include wheel arch cladding, silver door sills and imitation satin silver skidplates underneath the front and rear bumpers. It also features 16-inch alloys.

Inside, it boasts a nine-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, multi-function steering wheel and push-button start, head-up display and a 360-degree surround-view camera system as its specification headlights.