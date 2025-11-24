BYD fully details ‘still to be South Africa approved’ Atto 2 DM-i

Although now with a plug-in hybrid powertrain, it remains open to speculation as to whether the Atto 2 will eventually be offered on local soil.

Rumoured to arrive in 2026, but not officially confirmed, BYD has released complete details of the plug-in hybrid Atto 2 DM-i unveiled in Spain this past weekend.

Supplementing the already available electric model, the Atto 2, known as the Yuan Up in China and therefore part of BYD’s Dynasty range of products, also becomes the marque’s entry-level plug-in hybrid below the Sealion 5.

Dimensions

Marketed in its home nation since early last year as the Yuan Up, the Atto 2 has an overall length of 4 330 mm, wheelbase of 2 620 mm, height of 1 675 mm and width of 1 830 mm.

ALSO READ: BYD Atto 2 could be Chery Tiggo Cross and Corolla Cross rival

The claimed boot space is 425-litres or 1 335-litres with the 60/40 split rear seat folded forward.

Two models

Based on BYD’s e-Platform 3.0 architecture, the Atto 2 offers two trim levels, Active and Boost, with the main source of propulsion coming from its in-house made normally aspirated 1.5-litre engine.

The DM-i moniker denoting Dual Mode-intelligent system, the Active combines the petrol engine’s 72 kW with a 7.8-kWh Blade battery pack powering a single 197kW/300Nm electric motor.

Combined, the system delivers 122 kW, which allows for a 0-100 km/h sprint time of 9.1 seconds, a top speed of 178 km/h and an all-electric range of 39 km.

Rear facia has elements of the Mercedes-Benz GLB. Image: BYD

With the combustion engine taken into account, the Active has a claimed overall range of 930 km.

By contrast, the aptly named Boost retains the same engine, but paired to an 18-kWh Blade battery pack, still powering a single electric power with the same outputs as on the Active.

In total, the system outputs 156 kW, which allows for the same top speed as the Active, but 0-100 km/h in 7.5 seconds. The all-electric range is 88 km and, with the petrol engine included, 998 km.

Spec

On the spec front, the Active comes equipped with an 8.8-inch digital instrument cluster, LED headlights, a rotating 12.8-inch infotainment system, Adaptive Cruise Control, dual-zone climate control, rear parking sensors, front and rear armrests, plus a reverse camera.

Note: Depicted interior is that of the electric derivative. Image: BYD

For the Boost, the Active’s 16-inch alloy wheels make way for 17-inch wheels, while a 360-degree camera system replaces the reverse camera.

Also, standard is a panoramic sunroof, a wireless smartphone charger, front parking sensors and a heated steering wheel.

Wait for 2026

Still formally priced as sales only commence early next year, BYD South Africa, as mentioned, still hasn’t confirmed the Atto 2 as focus switches to the unveiling of the Sealion 5 next month.

However, should an announcement be made, expect it to emerge only after sales on the Old Continent have started.

ALSO READ: BYD Dolphin Surf geared to make waves as SA’s cheapest EV