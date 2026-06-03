Suzuki Jimny three-door priced with the same spec as five-door

Three-door Jimny now has the same specification as the five-door.

In its first line-up revision since debuting the five-door three years ago, Suzuki has streamlined the three-door Jimny range, while also adding features previously not offered.

Base no more

While aesthetically and mechanically unchanged, the Jimny’s gains mostly involve its interior and the same level specification as the five-door.

Crucially, the updates only apply to the flagship GLX as the entry-level GL has been dropped entirely.

New spec

As noted on Suzuki Auto South Africa’s website, and first reported by Car Magazine, the three-door Jimny eschews the previous seven-inch infotainment system for the same nine-inch with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as on the five-door GLX.

Interior of the three-door is now identical to that of the depicted five-door. Picture: Suzuki

At the same time, it also gets projector-type LED headlights, dual-zone climate control, the revised instrument cluster display, a reverse camera and six airbags.

New optional safety pack

Adding to its range of newfound safety and driver assistance systems further is the unofficially titled safety package available for an additional R15 000.

These include:

front parking sensors;

Auto High Beam Assist;

Adaptive Cruise Control;

Dual Sensor Brake Support;

Lane Departure Warning;

Pedestrian, Motorcycle and Bicycle Detection;

Lane Departure Prevention

Same K15B

As mentioned, no changes have taken place up front where the normally aspirated 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine develops an as is 75kW/130Nm.

Drive is again routed to the rear or all four wheels through a five-speed manual gearbox or the optional four-speed automatic. The claimed ground clearance is still 210 mm.

Colours

As before, buyers have choice of five mono-tone colours:

white;

Medium Grey;

Jungle Green;

Bluish Black Pearl;

Silky Silver Metallic

The dual-tone colour options again comprise three options, all topped by a black roof:

Chiffon Ivory;

Kinetic Yellow;

Brisk Blue Metallic

Price

As before, the entire Jimny range is covered by a five-year/200 000 km warranty plus a four-year/60 000 km service plan.

Three-door

Jimny 1.5 GLX – R444 900

Jimny 1.5 GLX (safety) – R459 300

Jimny 1.5 GLX AT – R466 900

Jimny 1.5 GLX AT (safety) – R481 900

Five-door