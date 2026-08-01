Fuel economy adds to Suzuki XL6’s bang-for-your buck appeal

Spacious six-seater proves you don't need an new energy vehicle to save at the pumps.

Record fuel prices a few months ago prompted frantic interest in new energy vehicles.

While electrified and hybridised cars can save you at the pumps, they come at a premium over vehicles powered by traditional internal combustion engines due to the newer technology and taxation structures.

Yet you don’t have to own a new energy vehicle to stretch your fuel budget. Suzuki’s 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine is a prime example of a frugal powertrain that won’t break the bank. Or cost and arm and a leg to maintain.

K15B fails to disappoint

We’ve had to opportunity to put the tried and tested four-pot K15B mill to the test in a host of long-term test cars, including the Jimny, Fronx, Grand Vitara and discontinued Vitara Brezza, with the latest being the Suzuki XL6. Like in all its sibling except for the slightly detuned Jimny, the K15B sends 77kW of power and 138Nm of torque to the front wheels. In our case, via four-speed automatic transmission.

You can get more out of the high-revving mill from the five-speed manual alternative, but the auto goes about its business without fuss. Sitting in bumper-to-bumper traffic, the auto does exactly what it says on the box.

Because the Suzuki XL6 is at 4 445mm significantly longer than all its sub four-metre siblings and as a result heavier too, we reckoned its fuel consumption will also be a tad higher. Just a reference, the Fronx sipped 6.4 litres per 100km, while the Jimny came in at 6.7L/100km and the Grand Vitara at 7.1/100km.

Suzuki XL6 very frugal

Much to our surprise, the Suzuki XL6’s fuel consumption over 3 500km reads 6.3L/100km. This does include an open road trip to Mbombela, but over three quarters of the mileage was in and around Gauteng.

There are hybrid electric vehicles that cost double the price, and offers less space, that struggles to achieve similar fuel consumption numbers.

Boot space is 550 litres with the third row flat. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

Speaking of space, the Suzuki XL6 in in a league of its own. It is in essence a six-seater with two captain’s chairs in the second row and a two-seater bench in the third with 209 litres of boot space behind it. But if you drop the third row down, you have very generous boot space of 550 litres.

Captain’s chairs for the win

At the same time, the two second-row passengers are still as comfortable as before with the benefit if arm rests and reclining backrests. As the middle seat in most cars’ second row bench arrangement isn’t very comfortable anyway, dropping in order to make the other two rear occupants more comfortably makes perfect sense.

At a price of R381 900, the Suzuki XL6 offers great value for money for the space and fuel economy it offers. Some will argue that as it’s a multipurpose vehicle featuring SUV styling instead of being an out-and-out SUV it isn’t the most sexy-looking ride. But at this price, you can’t have your cake at and eat it.

The Suzuki XL6 comes standard with a five-year/200 000km warranty and four-year/60 000km service plan.