Longer wait? Toyota Taisor now only expected before year end

A model still largely under wraps, Toyota’s much speculation on twin of the Suzuki Fronx, the tentatively called Taisor, has re-emerged as still heading for introduction this year, albeit in the latter stages.

Initially rumoured for unveiling at the Delhi Auto Expo in February, which for unspecified reasons never happened, the Taisor is expected to not only serve as an alternative to the Fronx, but also the Volkswagen Taigo and the new Omoda C5 based on its coupe-styled bodystyle.

Already tipped as the direct replacement in India for the Toyota Urban Cruiser rather than the new Yaris Cross that bowed in Indonesia two months ago, which could yet enter the Indian market as the Urban Cruiser Icon, the Taisor is expected to differ slightly externally from the Fronx, while retaining the same choice of engines supplied by Hamamatsu’s Maruti division.

Curious space

According to Autocar India as well as the Financial Express, the date-of-reveal in question could occur around the time of Diwali that kicks-off in November and therefore, in the final quarter of 2023.

Tipped to possibly fill the gap below the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, which does without the hybrid denoting suffix in South Africa, the mentioned publications report that similar to the exterior, the Taisor’s interior will differ incrementally from the Fronx from a design and specification standpoint.

In a reversal of the Urban Cruiser that shares its underpinnings, sheetmetal and conventional petrol engine with the Suzuki Grand Vitara, the Taisor is anticipated to receive the 360-degree surround-view camera system and Head-Up Display offered on higher-end derivatives of the Fronx.

Up front

The engines in question are likely to consist of the normally aspirated 1.2-litre DualJet petrol developing 67kW/113Nm and the option directly aimed at the Taigo, the 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged Boosterjet that cranks out 74kW/148Nm.

Drive will continue to the front wheels only via either a standard five-speed manual gearbox, a five-speed automated manual, known as Auto Gear Shift or AGS on the DualJet, or a six-speed torque converter automatic on the Boosterjet.

Fronx soon in South Africa

Despite the secrecy surrounding the Taisor, including whether it will be called Taisor or not, matters are more clear-cut in the case of the Fronx that is expected on local soil within the coming weeks.

Already receiving mentioning by Suzuki Auto South Africa on its social media pages, the first batch of 556 examples departed from three Indian ports in early July on-route to key markets in South East Asia, the Middle East, Latin America and Africa.

While specification and pricing are still unknown, like the Taisor rumoured to replace the Urban Cruiser, the Fronx is anticipated to takeover from the Vitara Brezza in South Africa that won’t be succeeded by the new Brezza unveiled in India last year.

Should this be the case, the Fronx will then slot-in below the Grand Vitara and effectively become Suzuki’s cheapest SUV in South Africa. However, this is still purely speculative and will only be substantiated once official mentioning emerges from Suzuki South Africa.

Details awaited

For now, both it and the Taisor are subjected to more speculation, though as indicated, expect clarity on both to become apparent over the coming weeks and months.

